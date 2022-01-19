Voice of the People: 'Kind' does not accurately describe Biden

Recently you printed an editorial by Dennis Marek where he called President Biden “kind and caring.”

I’m sorry; I had to laugh! Thanks to his policy of open borders, we now have fentanyl coming into this country which has become the No. 1 killer of people aged 18-45. We have child traffickers bringing in children across our border to be used for sex. This certainly doesn’t seem “caring!”

His policies have led to inflation which affects every American, especially the poor and middle class! This certainly isn’t “caring”! He says Biden “probably saved our asses with finally getting out of Afghanistan.” Wrong! His incompetence caused the death of 13 military members, left many Americans and Afghan citizens who helped us stranded in Afghanistan, and has caused that country to slip backwards and become a terrorist state once again.

He said we need to give hope to our poor. The best way to give hope to our poor is to allow jobs to be created in this country, as was happening under President Trump. Biden seems more worried about creating jobs in China.

Mr. Marek talked about the mental state of Trump. He should actually have said something about the mental state of our current president who constantly gets confused about facts, forgets the names of his staff members, and, even with the help of a teleprompter, mumbles incoherently. The bottom line is President Biden is not kind and caring and, in fact, seems to hate the American people unlike Trump, who did more for Americans than Biden ever has!

Les Hedger

Ashkum