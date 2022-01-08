WEBBER: Just how civilized are we?

Police officers are fathers to five of my 10 grandchildren, so I’m particularly concerned for the safety and well-being of law enforcement officers. I know firsthand the men and women actively protecting society are not compensated enough for the sacrifices they make, or the risks they bear in order to keep us safe. They are not robots; they have families and the same issues we all do. We were reminded of that last week.

Since the anarchy of the summer of 2020, followed by ludicrous cries of defunding police, 17 major US cities set homicide records in 2021. None are governed by Conservatives or Republicans.

The cruel shooting death of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic feels personal, even though I never met her. From what I read, she seemed to be a wonderful person. This, combined with the fact I do know Officer Tyler Bailey and his family, who is now in critical condition with a head wound from the same shooting, makes the incident infuriating, not only to me but to the communities at large.

In addition to dismay, sadness, and anger, I wondered when we as a society surrendered our moral compass to allow open season on our nation’s guardians by the dregs of society. When did this kind of criminality come to our house, here, in Kankakee/Iroquois counties?

In general, this behavior, fortunately, hasn’t existed much in our area. Research on the Officer Down Memorial Page going back to 1900 confirms what most of us instinctively know — shooting a peace officer is a big city problem, as in mostly north of Route 30.

In fact, it hadn’t happened here for 25 years when Patrolman Anthony Samfay of the Kankakee Police was gunned down by Eric Lee during a traffic stop on Oct. 17, 1996. When asked why, Lee said he was having a bad day.

Twenty-two years earlier, on Aug. 30, 1974, St. Anne Chief of Police Rudolph Dandurand was shot and killed by Lawrence Selvey and Carl Tiberia after a bar fight. Fatefully it was his wife who brought the killers to justice, shooting both dead, saving us the cost of a trial and imprisonment.

German immigrant, Deputy Sheriff Henry Ennen of Buckley was shot by Joe Jazorak, one of three criminals who had just robbed the Buckley Bank on July 17, 1931. Ironically, his widow was in the posse that chased them down.

Patrolman August Dickman of the Kankakee Police Department was shot on Nov. 27, 1913, by Archie Hutchins. Five men had surrounded Hutchins outside a dance hall when Dickman arrived to break it up. For his troubles, Hutchins shot him dead.

Sgt. Rittmanic and Officer Bailey were gruesomely shot point-blank when they answered a barking dog complaint at a hotel. Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris are the suspects in this horrific crime.

What kind of human waste senselessly shoots officers, fellow human beings, in cold blood? The actions of the perpetrators have destroyed two different families and brought an entire county to a grinding halt. It got our attention.

This is what happens when society dismisses gang-related killings as just crimes against each other. Drugs, guns, and street territory have become more important than our fellow man. There’s too much collateral damage, innocent victims, that get caught up in that grinder. We need to ensure it has not spilled over into our area with these latest actions.

If we allow this blight to come here, we have only ourselves to blame. The families of the officers murderously attacked at that hotel had every right to think society would keep their loved ones safe from the thuggery of street life. It’s our society, not the domain of politicians or thugs.

This country’s great social experiment to defund the police, reduce or eliminate bail, empty prisons, and remove other criminal deterrents has failed, as we knew it would. It has failed spectacularly and it’s time we recognize this, despite what liberals say.

Don’t think these problems will be cleaned up by the politicians — they won’t. If politicians had any intention of cleaning up the problem, there would not have been 800 homicides just 50 miles north of us in 2021.

When we vote in the 2022 elections, we need to vote for those candidates who have promised to get tough on crime, and then hold their feet to the fire to do so. Any politician advocating for anything less needs to be shown the door and shunned.

If we don’t, vigilante justice is our next option, not untested in this country in the past. San Francisco has done it twice, to success, although it appears they might have to do it again. Is that what we want?

Some say we are too civilized for that. Are we?

Please keep the families of Sgt. Rittmanic and Officer Bailey in your thoughts and prayers.