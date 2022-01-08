Voice of the People: Passing along the special moments

On Christmas Eve morning I was doing some shopping at Berkot’s on West Court Street in Kankakee.

It was my dad’s birthday, and when he was here with us, he truly enjoyed my roast, red potatoes and banana cream pie.

I went to the checkout — I always pick Sandy’s lane — and a nice gentleman ahead of me began to unload my groceries onto the conveyor belt!

I said I could do it, and he said, “I’m not doing anything!”

We chatted as Sandy rang up his groceries. He asked what I was doing for Christmas, and I told him Joe, my cat, and I were going to watch “White Christmas” and “The Bells of St. Mary’s.”

Before I knew it, Sandy started ringing up my groceries as the man stood there watching! I told him I could not accept such a wonderful gesture. He paid for my groceries and left!

I was so grateful to meet my Christmas Angel! I hope his 2022 is filled with special moments, like the kind he gave to me.

<strong>Sheila Brown</strong>

<strong>Bradley</strong>