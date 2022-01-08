MAREK: Can a year-end synopsis get much worse?

As 2021 rolled into 2022, I tried to find a subject matter to reflect on the year in a positive light. I would like to think that I have had harder tasks, but not many as frustrating. As some of my readers may have noticed, I have stayed away from truly political topics in spite of being told that I haven’t addressed Mr. Biden and his presidency by a fellow local columnist.

I was a Republican by birth and for most of my adult life, and then came the last guy. Most know the disdain I feel for that man. But why write about a loser? There are so many worthwhile topics. At the same time, I have concluded that there is no cure for a Trumplican. Clearly, he has the “base” of which he boasts. To those people, there is no arguing common sense. They will not listen. They will not watch a TV broadcast giving another view. They choose to ignore science and history.

Then I read a fictional book by Kyle Mills, the take-over writer from Vince Flynn. In his latest novel, he has an American president quite similar to the last one we had before Biden. This character tries to create chaos to divert truths and bring more people to his base. More importantly, the theory he had his character propounded is that when we have a war or a crisis like 9/11, the American people unite. Then Mills writes the following:

“The world we have been fighting for is gone. We collapsed the Soviet Union and killed thousands of Islamic terrorists. The war between superpowers is over. It has to be or none of us will survive. People need hardship. They need something to struggle against. Someone to hate and feel superior to. Without those things, they lose their identity and sense of purpose. And they cannot handle it. Without a real enemy, they start turning on each other. If we don’t take control of it, we will end up in civil war. But instead of the North against the South, it’ll be 400 different factions all swinging in the dark. Flat-earthers, Anti-vaxxers, Nazis, Communists ….”

I so hope this will not come true, but then I read “Peril.” I am sure that none of that base has read “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. It is the telling of the last year of Trump, his mental state, and the fears his closest advisors had for our nation. When he had lost the election and had been told that it wasn’t stolen by even his attorney general, Barr, his own people state that he went off the track mentally. His actions were so bizarre that the chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, Mark Milley, made contact with Chinese officials of a similar military level assuring them that Trump’s staff would not permit any aggression by the president in spite of the mental state of the man.

After reading the above book, it made me wonder if this mental state contributed to the rioters at the Capitol and Trump’s refusal to intervene even when even his own son pleaded with him to stop them. Upsetting the confirmation would play right into his warped sense of his being cheated out of the election. Let’s stop the vote in the House confirming Biden’s win. A very scary thought apparently shared by Trump’s own team. Would he lead or support a coup?

His own staff had been warning him that he had to talk to more than just his base, as that group was not large enough to deliver him the election. They told him if these fringe voters could be persuaded that he wasn’t mentally unsettled ending his insistent lies of a stolen election, he could win.

Trump insisted on supporting only those who composed his base in spite of the warnings by men like Barr, Meadows, McConnell, and his closest cabinet officials, James Mattis and John Kelly. Mitch McConnell saw the dynamic as a Republican tragedy. He said that being Donald Trump was enough for him to lose the election. He was quoted as saying, “Trump’s personality was his biggest problem and from a personality point of view, Biden was the opposite of Trump.” Yet Trump wouldn’t bend and he lost.

So enough. Biden is kind and caring. Does he have what it takes to be a great president? Probably not. Should he run for re-election? Probably not. But if he does, only Trump could lose for the Republicans in 2024. We need calmer, younger, and more capable candidates. Sure Biden probably saved our asses with finally getting out of Afghanistan, taking on the virus as the real threat that it is, and trying to attack climate change. Who does not believe that we have changed the world’s weather?

So what do we do in 2022? For one, believe in vaccinations. It isn’t the government ordering something untested and untrue. I have had no vaccinated friends or acquaintances die of the virus, but I have some who were unvaccinated. The unvaccinated are the ones on the ventilators. If one is merely trying to show his or her right to resist governmental intervention, look at all the other ways one cannot resist the law: paying taxes, signing up for the draft, not driving 100 mph on the highway, or robbing the local 7-11. If you don’t follow the law, you pay. Here you may pay with your life.

The second thing we can do is to stop being aggressive whether one is a police officer, a passenger on an airplane required to wear a mask, or someone in the grocery store who sees someone with or without a mask. Why bother with harassment? Life is too short. Wear the mask if required and get on with life.

The fall elections in 2022 will tell a lot. There is nothing wrong with the power swinging back and forth in my opinion. It keeps the pendulum more toward the middle even though it has swung far right and then far left in recent years. Let’s beat this virus and all its strands. After all, there are only nine more Greek letters after omicron.

Let’s rebuild our infrastructure. Let’s give hope to our poor, but question whether college ought to be free for all. Question whether one’s unemployment compensation should exceed what the person made when working. These liberal changes need amendments just as some of the tax laws for the ultra-rich need adjustment. The middle road. That is my wish and hope for 2022. And I would hope that my fellow columnists and I can occasionally find something other than constant criticism for subject matter of future articles. We’re tired of it, and we all need to heal.