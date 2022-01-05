Voice of the People: Words have power

What is the difference between a Black comedian and a White judge calling a Black man the "N" word? Apparently nothing, according to the commentary written December 18, 2021 by Ron Jackson in his defense of Louisiana Judge Michelle Odinet, in her casual use of the slur, while watching a video of an attempted robbery of her home.

Words have power, they can provide insight into one's feelings and biases. What Ron Jackson dismisses as "normal frustration," legal scholars and psychologists alike would refer to as "normal bias."

Judge Odinet's use of the "N" word was not endearing, going so far as to strip the Black man of his humanity by comparing him to a "roach." To equate her glib use of the term while laughing as "trauma" is a stretch that belittles those experiencing real trauma, such as that regularly delivered by the Louisiana "justice" system.

Judges have immense powers, and they take an oath to use those powers with impartiality. Yet, a recent ACLU report that Black boys and men when compared to White boys and men, Blacks are five times as likely to be jailed after an arrest, they spend 36% more time in jail pretrial, and they are twice as likely to be jailed pretrial. This speaks nothing of the horrific disparities around sentencing and probation. And yet, Ron Jackson wants to empathize with Judge Odinet.

I will not pretend to know Judge Odinet's judicial record, but I do know that there is enough concern about it that her former team at the New Orleans District Attorney's Office is investigating the cases she managed as a prosecutor. This is because public officials are rightly held to a higher standard, they literally hold people's futures in their hands.

Instead, Ron Jackson wants us to hold a Black entertainer to the same higher standard as a judge because he became famous despite using the "N" word in his standup? How bizarre is that?

Too much emphasis is put on the voices of Black celebrities that obscures the voices of ordinary Black people. Working-class and poor Black lives are quite different from those that have wealth and fame. Derogatory terms used to describe any group of people is never appropriate.

Judge Odinet should be held accountable, but this should not be about punishment, instead, an opportunity for growth. Her use of a sedative to excuse her behavior suggests an unwillingness to be accountable, to learn from her mistake.

Therefore, the judge should be removed from her judgeship until the New Orleans District Attorney's Office finishes investigating her cases as a prosecutor and she gets counseling to help her understand why she harbors such vile predispositions.

It is clear that Judge Michelle Odinet, whether consciously or unconsciously, has a disdain for at least some category of Black people. After reading Ron Jackson's commentary, unfortunately, it is clear that some Black people feel the same way.

<strong>Sylvester "Sy" Hill</strong>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>