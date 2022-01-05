Voice of the People: Please show your support for homeless veterans

On Jan. 18, the Kankakee City Council will be voting on allowing a conditional use for a veteran housing facility at 210 S. Washington St. As a veteran, I am imploring the city council and community to support this effort.

It is somewhat shocking that the US Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates that 40,000 veterans are homeless on any given night. Further annotating, that while only 7% of the population are veterans, veterans make up 13% of the homeless population. This is a grave stain on our prosperous nation and the smaller communities that allow it. The notion that we cannot fully eliminate veteran homelessness with a federal budget of nearly $5 trillion is a travesty.

It is uplifting, though, to note that there are 45,000 veteran-based charities registered by the IRS, showing that the people of our country and communities are grateful for the commitment and sacrifice of soldiers.

Yet, it is also demoralizing as to why these charities are even needed.

Very few government responsibilities should take priority over the care of veterans.

While all of America has become a little more jaded and polarized, 2021 has thankfully come to a close. We have certainly all learned a little more about strengthen and resilience. Our community has the opportunity to start 2022 by coming together in support and solidarity for helping those that sacrificed before us and I am hopeful that we will do that by supporting this project. Finally, while celebrating with our loved ones this holiday season, please take time to acknowledge the sacrifice that veterans have made and pray that those who volunteered to serve when our nation was at need.

<strong>Matthew L. Smarjesse</strong>

<strong>St. Anne veteran</strong>