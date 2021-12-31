Editorial: Population problem is pink elephant in corner of room

By Champaign News-Gazette

It looks like the state’s population woes are continuing.

Back in April, the state of Illinois got some Illinois-style good news, meaning the news wasn’t as bad as it could have been or was thought to be.

The good/bad news was that U.S. Census Bureau figures showed the state’s population decline was lower — roughly 18,000 people — than previous estimates — 250,000 — indicated it would be.

“The ‘Illinois Exodus’ numbers were all spectacularly wrong,” one Springfield-based news website gloated.

The headline was correct. The previous estimates were off, as the final count indicated.

Nonetheless, Illinois lost another U.S. House seat, the latest in a steady series of declines that will reduce the size of the state’s congressional delegation to 17. As almost every other state continues to increase population, some substantially, Illinois was revealed to be in a continued state of decline, even if not as severe a state of decline as expected.

So were happy days here again? No.

Is there a sign of positive change in the air? The answer to that question also is no.

Newly released census estimates — there’s that word again — show that more Illinoisans have had all they can stand and can’t stand no more.

Estimates are that the state’s population declined by 113,776 between July 2020 and July 2021.

With the proviso that these figures are estimates and that, as was demonstrated, estimates can be wrong, the Census Bureau indicated that Illinois has lost population for the eighth year in a row. West Virginia, which has lost population for nine straight years, is the only state in worse population shape than Illinois.

There’s a message here if the state’s elected officials care to hear it — Illinois is failing. People don’t leave states where the economy is strong, job prospects are sound and government is honest and effective.

They leave for greener pastures, seeking a better life for themselves and their families than they have. Sure, cold weather can be a factor. But Illinois thrived for decades with the same cold winters and hot summers it has now.

Illinois does enjoy natural population growth. Births exceeded deaths by 2,778, estimates show, and there were a reported 5,776 net migrants from abroad.

But an estimated 122,460 residents decided to pack up their bags and go elsewhere. As one publication noted, that’s the equivalent of the city of Springfield vanishing.

Everyone is familiar with the state’s financial problems, the ticking public-pension-debt time bomb being the most serious example. Unfortunately, little to nothing has been done about it.

People know the state has way too much costly government infrastructure, but little to nothing is being done about it.

Corruption in government is a constant source of concern. But despite the best efforts of federal prosecutors, the Illinois and Chicago Way continues unimpeded.

K-12 public education is better in some places than others, exacerbated by family disintegration, disorder in schools and an epidemic of violence that undermines children’s ability to learn. Despite talking a lot about it and continued spending increases, our public officials have mostly failed.

One could go on, but readers get the idea.

Illinois is in a world of hurt, causing people to leave and those left behind to grumble about the failing status quo. Fewer and fewer will have to pick up the rising cost of state and local government, a reality that will cause more people to leave.

Of course, the latest numbers are just estimates. Maybe they’re not as bad as it appears they are. If so, it would be another Illinois-style Pyrrhic victory.