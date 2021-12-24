MAREK: Oh no! Not at Christmas!

Some time ago, I wrote of a small town in northeast Michigan named Tawas. A local newspaper there had published a picture of my father and his Northwestern golf team as the winners of the Big-Ten tournament. I never did figure out the connection between that photo and the town, but I thoroughly enjoyed reading a local eight-page newspaper from 1937.

Clifton has been blessed with a similar newspaper, The Advocate, for more years than I can remember. Although I do not live near Clifton anymore, I still subscribe to the weekly edition. Often there is included a page from an old edition. As a result, many of the news items remind me of things that were taking place back then, especially in the 1950s. It is with particular delight I read when the honor roll from Central High is republished and I have bested my older sister, Diane.

But last week a page from Dec. 9, 1954, was reproduced and it brought home a rush of memories, one particularly sad. Clifton had 600 people when we moved there in 1951. It had been founded in 1857 as one of the many small villages along the Illinois Central Railroad lines. I still remember the Centennial celebration in 1957.

In early 1954, Clifton had two grocery stores and three filling stations. Farming was the key employer, but the town was different in that it had a dance hall and a bowling alley, as well as a movie theater. Neither adjoining village had any of these businesses. Clifton also had a Chevrolet dealer and a library.

There was a trucking company across the street from my house that gathered corn cobs in its trucks. The cobs came from farmers who had shelled the corn at their corn crib and had no use for the cobs. They were trucked to the lot across the street and later loaded into railroad boxcars for transportation to plastic manufacturers. Debris was often left after the loading and was burned. I was often paid a dime or quarter to watch the embers of that debris burn out as the men went to find one of the three taverns only a couple of blocks away. But combines were coming that shelled the ears of corn as they picked and left the cobs scattered along the field.

Real disasters came in May 1954. As my parents took flowers to relatives’ graves for Memorial Day, I was left home with my sister and grandmother, who was recovering from a stroke. Back then, there were no warnings of storms, let alone tornadoes. But as I watched the dark clouds gather, I went to our barn to get all the sheep inside.

While I was successful with that task, I did not make it back to the house. As I watched through a crack in the south doors, I saw my first tornado pass through my father’s pasture, cross the road and totally demolish a woodworking/pallet building adjacent to the cob processing facility. The roof of the building lifted off and landed on the railroad tracks. Our farm was spared too much damage, but the pallet factory never reopened.

Then, in the fall of that year, a fire swept through the north block of downtown Clifton. Lost were a grocery store, a tavern, the bowling alley and, above them, the dance hall. None would be rebuilt. Later that year, the cob facility closed. But the real disappointment to the younger generation happened just before Christmas when owner Chester Reid announced the closing of the only movie theater in town, The Aloha. In reading the historical page, I had remembered the demise of all but the movie theater. I thought it had lasted a bit longer.

I do remember that after the Centennial celebration in 1957, there were sums of money earned and held by the committee that were to be made available to bring improvements back to the village. A disagreement arose between having a dance hall or a swimming pool.

The tavern owners wanted the revenues from the multiple dances while many parents wanted a swimming pool in their town as the nearest ones were in Kankakee and Watseka. The pool won and has been an asset to the community ever since, but the wedding dance business moved 5 miles south to Ashkum.

While 1954 was a tough year, Clifton survived. A new post office was built. The schools consolidated with the two neighboring villages and a new high school was built just north of Clifton. This was followed with a new junior high as well. In spite of new I-57 bypass that diverted travelers around, rather than through the downtown area, Clifton more than doubled in population. While it lost its car dealership and its hospital, a medical clinic was started to provide local medical care.

In spite of these major losses, the village survived with the leadership of its mayors and village boards. It became more residential with workers going north to Kankakee, but it kept its small-town charm. It has churches and a funeral home. And while the by-pass didn’t help the downtown, similar misfortune struck most of these small villages along the old highway route.

Thanks for the old pages, editor, Theresa Simoneau. Nothing brings back memories like rereading the Advocate so many years later. But for us youngsters back in the mid-’50s, the tragedy of losing our beloved movie theater was one of our worst Christmas presents.

Merry Christmas, Clifton, and cheers to you for your survival, dedication and perseverance.