Voice of the People: Love the beauty of the park, hate the leaves

I read with excitement the article in the Daily Journal on Sunday, Dec. 18, concerning the advancement of the proposed riverwalk. It is a needed project to beautify and encourage further development of the Kankakee River banks.

It is totally underutilized and can be such an asset to further outside development and community engagement.

But ... I would like to address another purview of River Valley Park District. Fall is a most beautiful time of the year but can be a hardship for homeowners who live near Cobb Park.

The saucer sized leaves which cover the park ground are not picked up enough and we are at the mercy of the wind which then blankets our yards with a continual leaf cover.

It has become an onerous task to continually dredge, rake and pile up the leaves and hope that they will be picked up before the park sheds more of its fall glory.

Couldn't the district schedule more lawn care in the fall? Maybe some mulching of the leaves and/or a winter type fencing around the park?

Please consider this idea so we can enjoy fall, too. Thank you.

<strong>Linda Nicolais</strong>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>