JACKSON: It's time we stop apologizing for everything

Lafayette City, La., Court Judge Michelle Odinet’s home was robbed last weekend, and fortunately, the crime was caught on video. So, the robbery was real. The judge and her family were not involved or harmed. The criminal has been arrested. Should be the end of story. It’s not. The judge has apologized.

I wish there were more details to report on the arrested criminal. The only thing discussed publicly about the robber is he is black. The big story is the judge’s apology and the attempt to get her fired for the conduct of the occupants of her home.

Now, the judge and her family are under public scrutiny because of how they responded while watching the robber commit a crime against them. If this is making no sense, it gets worse. Somehow the audio portion of the family’s reaction was made public. Quick lesson to judges, if your personal or home safety is ever violated, you would be best served if you refrained from displaying any normal frustration. You are not allowed to react instinctively.

In the video of the family’s reaction, the voices of a few people offscreen can be heard. The judge and her husband have four children. Amidst some laughter, one voice can be heard saying, “And mom’s yelling N-word, N-word. We have a N-word. It’s a N-word, like a roach.”

No need to assume the mom is the judge and the voice is of one of her children. She admitted the accuracy of the video. And that is why the judge is now foolishly and embarrassingly apologizing. When contacted by the media, the judge’s first reaction was to give some stupid response. Robbery victim Judge Odinet said, “she had been unable to sleep since the incident, had been taking a sedative at the time of the video and didn’t remember what was said.” She went on to say, “My children and I were the victims of an armed burglary at our home. The police were called, and the assailant was arrested. The incident shook me to my core, and my mental state was fragile.”

Logically, her second statement should have been the only thing said. It is believable. But the judge continued adding stupidity, “I have no recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it.” She further victimized herself by offering the obligatory cockamamie, “Anyone who knows me and my husband, knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives. I am deeply sorry and ask for your forgiveness, blah, blah, blah.”

No, your honor. You have no reason to apologize for the language heard on the video. No reason to apologize for reacting to trauma. No reason to apologize for what you do and say in your own home. However, your honor, you should apologize for the denial. You should apologize for not owning up to who you are. You should apologize for apologizing.

I can empathize with this judge. I can understand her frustration. Just over a month ago, a criminal attempted to vandalize my vehicles. It was caught on security video. After failing to get into my cars, the criminal and an offscreen accomplice stole my video camera. While reviewing the video, I used the exact same words the judge did but emphatically, fervently and exponentially greater. No apology necessary.

Unfortunately, because of the judge’s stature, she is being held to a higher, although hypocritical standard. Calls for her resignation have been made by the highest-ranking black elected official in Lafayette City and other community members because people of color who pretend to have never heard or used the term will find it impossible to trust that they will be treated fairly if ever before her in court. More cockamamie.

In 1996, famed and dearly beloved comedian Chris Rock said it best in one of his most popular monologues. “There’s black people and there’s n-----.” Rock is still a comedian, movie and television star. He didn’t get fired. He was promoted to superstardom.

It is unfair and unequal that the judge could lose her career. It is even more unfair that the robber could end up free to continue robbing people. It’s a shame Chris Rock was never a judge.