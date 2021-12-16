MOORE: Use your words for your own good

When I was a boy, my parents always told me, “Toby, you’re so smart and handsome!” I didn’t know any better, so I believed I was smart and handsome. When I started attending school, I heard something different. I heard whispers from my teachers to my parents about how they thought I had a learning disability.

Around that time, my parents started telling me, “Toby, you’re smart, handsome, and you’re a late bloomer.” They were putting a positive spin on the situation.

I took to heart what they said, whenever I didn’t do well in school, which was often, my parents would worriedly look over my report card, and I’d reassure them, “Don’t worry, I’m just a late bloomer, I’ll get good grades someday!” which turned out to be true. A decade or more later, I started earning excellent grades while studying acting in college. To take my business to the next level, I recently graduated from a UCLA coding Bootcamp with almost all A’s. I grew up with the expectation that one day I’d get good grades, and it came to pass.

What if instead of telling me that I was a late bloomer, my parents said, “You’re dumber than a box of rocks.” If they did, every time I got a bad grade, I’d say, “Of course! I’m dumber than a box of rocks; I’ll never get good grades. I’m an idiot!”

Some of you might have gone through life feeling like a loser because that’s what you were told at home. I think we’re all born to win in our own way. It’s never too late to change what you’re telling yourself.

I learned in college that it doesn’t matter what other people say or think about you. What matters is what you think and say about yourself.

When I became an actor, I was surrounded by people who were more talented than me. I had never acted before, and it took me a few years to get the hang of it. I remember hearing how some people in my classes thought I was a terrible actor. It was a massive blow to my ego, but rather than telling myself, “I’m a terrible actor, I’ll never get better.” I told myself, “I will become a talented actor; they don’t determine how good of an actor I will become — I do.” No matter how insecure I felt, I kept telling myself, “I will become a talented actor!” For all the roles that I’ve booked on TV, film and the stage, I’ve never received a bad review.

I used to hear a former co-worker tell herself, “I’m so stupid!” whenever she did something wrong. Interestingly, I never heard her say, “I’m so intelligent!!” when she did something right.

If you call attention to your mistakes by telling yourself that you’re stupid, more stupid mistakes will follow.

I had a close friend who sarcastically told himself dozens of times per day, “I hate my life!” coincidentally, he was depressed and suicidal. His life seemed great; he had a great family and personality; why did he hate his life? Is there a connection between how he felt and what he told himself?

When you create a negative narrative about yourself, you’re putting yourself into prison. It’s a trap, and you’ll become ensnared by your words.

I know people use their words to describe how they feel, but what if we used our words to change how we feel? What if you used your words to change the direction of your life?

Next time you feel insecure, tell yourself, “I’m talented, I’m secure, I’m valuable, I have everything I need to succeed!” Next time you feel like a failure, tell yourself, “Tomorrow will be better; my future is bright, I am a champion, I will accomplish my dreams!”

As you move forward, don’t use your words to imprison yourself. Use them to set yourself free. Use them to set into motion the type of life you always wanted.