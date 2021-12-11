WEBBER: Let's hear it for Freedom — and Tate

As 2021 nears conclusion, we are bone-weary from relentless political strife, persistent COVID worries, creeping inflation, escalating oil prices, rampant crime, and out-of-control illegal immigration. We also continue to wonder if Biden voters ever question what they were thinking.

Daily, we are clobbered with a tsunami of news, most of it bad, fearful, or probably deceitful, revealing the horrible underside of the human existence. Ted Turner should have never created the 24-hour news cycle, as we are bombarded with too much news, rather than living peaceful, productive lives.

Then there are pundits and columnists, like me, who write from ivory towers, issuing either twaddle or acrimonious opinions for folks to agree — or mock — or ignore. Whether our views are right or wrong, what is certain is that opinions change little.

As we head into the cold winter months and the vulgarity of corporate marketing campaigns representing the Christmas cycle, “when what to my wondering eyes should appear,” but a couple of bright beacons to lift the soul.

The first is why I’m becoming a Boston Celtics fan. (Wait till my son reads that!) Now, I haven’t watched an NBA game since Michael Jordan took his excellence to Washington, D.C. Historically an avid sports fan, I’m unable to name enough professional basketball players to field a five-man starting line-up, even if you spotted me two players. But then I read about a delightful young man named Enos Kanter who plays for the Boston Celtics.

Kanter, originally from Turkey, just became a naturalized American citizen. He did it the legal way; then went out and did something audacious. He legally changed his surname to “Freedom.” Enos Kanter Freedom — he is that proud to become an American. Gives me goosebumps. But that isn’t the only audacious action Freedom has done. He has more than just basketball skills, he also has a brain and chops, which he isn’t afraid to use.

The NBA, much like the rest of woke corporate America, is addicted and therefore beholden to China’s money and slave labor. Disney, Coke, Nike, Marriott, and Apple are just a few major corporations in bed with China.

Carrie Sheffield, from Independent Women’s Voice, recently said in a NY Post commentary, “American business leaders back just about every liberal political cause under the sun, yet they won’t utter a peep about vile, heinous modern-day slavery and human rights abuses committed by the Chinese Communist Party. This includes the imprisonment and torture of an estimated 1 million Muslim Uyghurs.”

Among other assertions, Freedom criticizes the NBA over its affiliation with China and President Xi Jingping — Biden’s buddy. Freedom calls for Tibet’s freedom from China, the message emblazoned boldly on the sneakers he wears during games, much to NBA chagrin. He is openly vocal toward the thuggery of human rights committed by Turkish dictator Erdogan, which has resulted in 10 arrest warrants issued for Freedom and banning Celtics games in Turkey.

Freedom frequently has words with LeBron James, self-proclaimed “leader” of the NBA. When James publicly criticized then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey for a tweet supporting 2019 Hong Kong protests, angering China, Freedom fired back. In his own tweets, he declared, “Money over Morals for the King (James)” and “they really do ‘shut up & dribble’ when Big Boss (China) says so. Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research?”

Whoa! What a breath of refreshing American pride you are in a depressing year, Mr. Freedom. Go Celtics.

The second beacon is my utter reverence for a 16-year-old young man from Oxford, Michigan.

Tate Myre, a running back on his high school football team was one of four students shot and killed Nov. 30, when a mentally disturbed 15-year-old shot them, and injured seven other people. Also pointlessly slaughtered were students Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling.

Tate’s football coach reported that when shots started, everyone in the school fled in fear — except for Tate. Instead, the young man ran toward the gunman to disarm him to save his fellow schoolmates, getting shot multiple times for his efforts. He died on the way to the hospital.

In his honor, classmates have started a <a href="http://Change.org" target="_blank">Change.org</a> petition to have their stadium named after him. The description on the petition reads, “…[Tate] put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School. Both the Michigan college football team and the NFL’s Detroit Lions honored Tate during their games.

We humans are born with a “fight or flight” instinct. When pressed, most people reasonably choose the safety of flight, although none know until situations arise. So, what was it inside Tate, a kid really, that made him choose to fight in order to save lives when all others bolted?

American chronicles are rich with acts of valor from our fine men and women. Now this young man is among those who chose to fight — a hero. It’s a national tragedy Tate died, but in some small way, it’s also inspirational to know this country still produces those kinds of people.

Rest in peace, young Tate. America needs more people like you and Mr. Freedom.