CONVERSATIONS: Did you hear the one about a bird?

<strong>Joe:</strong> As usual, there is a lot going on in the world. There is never a shortage of topics to discuss. The end of Roe v. Wade is coming. The omicron variant has been found in several U.S. states. Alec Baldwin says, “Someone put a live bullet in his gun.” In Chicago, thieves are doing their Christmas shopping by rushing into stores and coming out with armloads of goods. So, you pick. What interests and bothers you most these days? Is that bird in your kitchen still walking around on your table knocking over your coffee cup?

<strong>Ken:</strong> I sort of like “birds” as a subject. My African Grey parrot, named Charlie Bird Parker after an early 20th century jazz composer, is a very amusing pet and companion. These days he’s not big on coffee but really enjoys fruit juices. He likes me to tip the glass and hold it for him to wet his beak. He is my second parrot and has a much different personality from the Yellow-Naped Amazon parrot that preceded. What do you want to know about birds?

But just to put away those other topics — a few words. I am not so sure about the end of Roe v. Wade. There being no constitutional stipulation for the number of Supreme Court justices, the threat is for Congress to use its power to increase that number enough to affect a liberal majority during this term while Dems are in control. Biden, naturally, would be nominating progressives, AG Garland being one likely nominee. The six originalists thus must be careful to honor the precedent and not inspire the liberal party into pressuring its members into voting to pack the court.

Alec Baldwin now says he didn’t pull the trigger. The firearm reported to be Baldwin’s shooter is an Italian-made replica of the period piece, a single-action Colt revolver; firing it is a two-step process, thumb the hammer back to cock with some heft, and shoot with an effortless touch on the trigger. Hmmm.

Due to looting, the magic is already gone from The Magnificent Mile, Chicago’s North Michigan Avenue shopping Mecca. Look for the high-end stores to all high-tail out of there.

<strong>Joe:</strong> I need holiday respite. I like “birds” as the subject, too. Before I get there, with Christmas approaching, I’m finding happiness and amusement thinking about kids, 10 and under. Mel Brooks is coming out with his memoir. When he was small, Mel remembers only being tossed up and down in the air, receiving a lot of kisses. He claims his feet never touched the ground until he was 5. Then there are the goat kind of kids. In prep for the Army-Navy game, black-wearing Army cadets crept into Annapolis recently to grab the Navy mascot goat, named Bill, as a prank. It was bungled. They ended up kidnapping an old decrepit arthritic retiree goat named Bill, with one horn that couldn’t get away. It makes you wonder how effective our military operations will be in the future when these cadets get out of West Point.

Back to birds. Everything I know about birding, I’ve learned from Jed Hertz. I am certain there will be a Kankakee Valley Christmas Bird Count with dedicated folks who know their stuff. Not that long ago, they came up with 80 species within our 15-mile diameter circle, centered in downtown Kankakee, which was a notable achievement.

Living in a wooded area, you have a perfect location to participate in the count. A snowy owl sighting would be exciting. You will need binoculars. It is a perfect Christmas gift for a serious birder. Jed told me he uses 10x42 and that weight is important. I use 8x42 Zeiss Terra Ed 42 binoculars. Other than cats, utility wires and wind turbines, what in your view is the biggest threat to the welfare of birds in Kankakee County?

<strong>Ken:</strong> I am not much of a birder, but I love watching birds. My observations are made while sitting in my home office chair looking out of the big window at a sunflower seed feeder hanging over my back deck 15 feet away — don’t need binocs. The overwintering birds are constantly flying in and out. There is always a pair of cardinals.

The most represented species are juncos and sparrows; common visitors are chickadees, tufted titmice, and several varieties of woodpeckers. Mourning doves feed on the dropped seeds. During spring and fall, we will see migrating birds including blue jays, orioles, and waterfowl.

There is always a nest of red-tailed hawks in the neighborhood, and we see hunting eagles fairly often. We hear but seldom see the owls. We used to see wild turkeys. Several years ago, a mother turkey raised a brood in our woodshed, somehow intimidating our bird dog.

I have read extensively about the evolution of birds. The fossil record clearly shows birds’ ancestors were dinosaurs, and many of the dinosaurs had feathers. The taxonomic class Aves, birds, survived the great extinction 66 million years ago at the end of the Cretaceous Period. Almost all of the dinosaur species were wiped out, leaving birds to become highly prolific, successful in inhabiting every global habitat.

Many of the bird species are endangered today, I have supported the Audubon Society for many years, and their mission, simply put is, “the protection of birds and their habitat.” The No. 1 threat to birds today, according to the Audubon Society, is climate change.

Other pressing issues are loss of habitat due to development or other land use such as drilling or mining, while the oceans are being overrun with plastic debris. Conservationists worldwide have had a special focus on environmental protection with respect to birds ever since the 1962 publication of Silent Spring by Racheal Carson alerted us to the danger of DDT and its effect on birds.

From both of us to you, our readers, best wishes this festive season. And enjoy that Holiday turkey. — Joe and Ken

