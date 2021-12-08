Voice of the People: Shocking behavior and comments now the norm

Politics and sports shouldn’t mix. Maybe there should be separation between the two as there (supposedly) is between church and state.

When former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled for the national anthem in 2016, ex-president Donald Trump called for him to be taken off the field. I was dismayed at Trump for trolling football instead of trying to reason with saber-rattling North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. I naively thought Korean missiles aimed at Japan and Hawaii were a priority over football.

I’ve concluded that sports, like everything else, is being compromised by the same knee-jerk attitudes that have poisoned politics.

Taunting and celebrations in the NFL, aside from a few silly rules, are largely overlooked. The minimum salary for NFL players is roughly $660,000 for a season.

If you were paid that amount or more, would you be intimidated by a $14,000 fine for flipping off the opposing coach? The same is true in Congress where GOP leaders won’t censure or discipline members for juvenile, offensive remarks. Some still maintain that the January 6th insurrection was a “normal tourist visit.”

Boorish behavior once shocked us, now we’re used to it. In fact, we’re used to being used to it. The space between initial shock and resignation is shrinking.

Is there a way to reverse that?

<strong>Jim Newton</strong>

<strong>Itasca</strong>