WEBBER: Round 3 of COVID and Joe

Here we go again. Round three of China’s bug. The Omicron Variant surfaced in Africa and is now spreading worldwide. It will be coming to a community near you soon. Media frenzy is building.

When I first learned of this, would you believe I was skeptical — sorry, it’s a Chebanse thing. Seemed convenient to announce another COVID strain at the same time the Biden administration is mandating vaccines, which is held up by court decree.

South Africa’s Health Minister Joe Phaahla didn’t help my suspicion when he criticized the travel restrictions ordered by several countries. If the Omicron claims are correct, why would a health minister be against travel restrictions? If he’s not worried, are others overstating it?

During the last election, didn’t Biden and media pundits emphatically shriek Trump shutting down travel was xenophobic and racist? What changed when Biden does it?

Biden did issue an interesting statement, calling on the World Trade Organization nations meeting this week to waive intellectual property protections for COVID vaccines so they are manufactured globally. (Read that again.)

Would this indicate there are countries with vaccines but are being withheld due to monetary copyrights? Do I have this right — an infectious disease spreading worldwide, supposedly killing 5.19 million people, is being held up for financial reasons?

Good Lord, folks, for the first time ever, I agreed with Biden. He should lean forcefully on other nations to make waivers happen. My wife tied to call 911 on me when I agreed with Biden. She’s sure I’ve gone mad.

By the end of the day, the stock market dropped 905 points. When I explained to her what that cost our 401K, she put the phone away and decided Biden was right. By Monday, some politicians, having not learned anything from the last two years, were shrieking about lockdowns again. Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, canceled all elective surgeries.

We’re going on almost two years with China’s nasty bug. I wondered how long a pandemic can last. Researching plagues doesn’t make one feel any better.

The Spanish Flu (1918) lasted two years, as did the H2N2 Virus in 1957; the Black Plague (1347) lasted seven years and killed 200 million people; the second Cholera Pandemic (1826) dragged on for 11 years. They were minor compared to the Third Plague Pandemic (1855) which lasted 105 years.

Plainly, pandemics can hang around more years than what we have experienced with COVID. Fortunately, science is getting a better handle on caging viruses. We think …

One wonders where the country would be with COVID had our government and media not pounced on Trump’s attempts to battle COVID. Swamp creatures fought fervently against any counter-measures Trump attempted during his administration — with Anthony Fauci by his side. During an election year, Democrats couldn’t allow Trump to be responsible for guiding the nation through a pandemic. Recall future-VP Kamala Harris stating she wouldn’t get a vaccine issued from the Trump administration? (She did.)

How many people died while our government squabbled? The media voraciously ate this rhetoric up and spewed it back out to the public zealously, further adding to the shroud of confusion and mistrust that still exists. For the record, there have now been more COVID deaths under Biden than when Trump was in office. Clearly Biden didn’t have the answer as promised.

Fauci, darling to the media, is rightfully distrusted and despised by many. Some believe he should be imprisoned for deceit or perhaps even treason, rather than being the highest-paid government employee in the country. Fauci is trotted out to inform us regularly how we should be afraid and how to behave, despite the fact he may have insider financial motives. Perhaps we need a new director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Why is China not being held responsible for this pandemic? Are we really going there for the Olympics? Biden didn’t bring any of this up during his recent call with Chinese President Jinping.

There is no doubt COVID is real. Regrettably, I have lost a few friends and employees to the virus. Like a tornado, the damn thing mysteriously kills certain people and ignores others. Mother Nature has ravaged us with many viruses throughout history, and one way or another, as a species, most of us manage to survive.

However, the irresponsible way governments and media have intentionally misled us through this pandemic has been nothing short of criminal. Look at the way they jumped, probably erroneously, on news of the Omicron variant.

It occurs to me I’m being naïve and governments have always used pandemics to their favor. But is there anybody out there believing the government or media has our best interests in mind? They have used this pandemic to their benefit and it makes people suspicious.

Well, me anyway.