Voice of the People: Thank you to supporters of giveback event

On behalf of Taya & Co., I would like to express my deepest gratitude for your unselfish love and contributions to the “First Annual Turkey Time Giveback” from my entire Kankakee community. This event would not have been a success without each and everyone one of you and your contributions to this event.

My heart is overjoyed and no words can express my gratefulness. Again, “Thank You All” and I look forward to serving our community again next year.

We would also like to give a very Special Thank You to the following organizations who went above and beyond with donations:

• Alderman Mike Prude

• Alderwoman Cherry Malone

• Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion

• Cecil Campbell & Doc Rod Terrell

• Chi Care

• CM Beauty Supply

• David Springer

• Dawn Higgins

• Houston & Jackson Family

• Jones Funeral Home

• Kankakee Daily Journal

• Kankakee Public Library

• Kyd Splash

• Lax Mortuary

• Light Up Photobooth

• Melvin Deal

• Mike O’Brien & Dennis J. Smith Legacy Foundation

• Morning Star M.B. Church

• Mt. Calvary M.B. Church

• Mu Zeta Sigma Alumnae Chapter, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

• N Deep Band

• Nana’s Bakery

• New Vision M.B. Church

• Pizza Hut

• River Valley Metro

• Robert Washington/Acme

• Shalone Graves

• Shapiro Development Center (Unit 415B)

• Shay Visuals

• Toney at Riverwood Grocery store

• YMCA

Taya Robertson

Kankakee