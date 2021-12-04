Voice of the People: Hoping that President Biden turns to the Bible

I’m writing to thank you for changing my mindset about fairy tales. You see, as a child, I was deceived about Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy.

Now that the Lord has let me live over threescore and ten, President Biden, you have changed my mind about fairy tales existing. Living in a capitalistic society all my life and working for a living, which helps to instill self-worth in a person, you get elected and $3.5 trillion is free money — wow!

I was thinking about my childhood when parents took personal responsibility for their children’s upbringing without government intervention. It was also called good parental character back in the ‘50s and ‘60s.

You see, President Biden, the American people want a hand-up by encouraging businesses to produce things in our own country so they are not waiting for products off our California coast that are causing shortages. I worry about the standard of living for our children in this country because bad decisions do have consequences for their lives.

Do you remember Feb. 2, 1977, when President Carter said America has an energy shortage and its citizens should set their home heating to 65 degrees during the day and 55 degrees at night? I wonder how just eight short months ago, America was energy independent but now the American people are paying over a dollar more a gallon for gas and home heating bills are going up 50% this winter?

The situation is bad because of your decisions to stop oil and natural gas production, which has caused hardships on the American citizen. I love all people in the world because the Bible says all mankind was created in the image of God; however, I wonder why President Biden, you didn’t focus first on the 800,000 homeless Americans who are suffering on our streets before focusing on an open-door policy for illegal foreigners.

Tell me, is compassion for illegals the reason that a bill in Congress would create amnesty for them, or does it hope to provide future voters for your party? America is the most-welcoming nation in the world, letting in a million legal foreigners every year. No other nation in the world allows that influx of people into their country every year.

Why? It creates a terrible financial burden on the communities that have to provide housing, medical treatment, educational needs, and jobs. President Biden, there is an old saying my father used to tell me when I was young. He said, “Son, two can live as cheap as one, if one doesn’t eat.” Tell me, was my father right or wrong?

I can’t think of one executive order or law you have signed into effect since you became president that has benefitted the American people. Maybe you should have gone to a higher source for guidance on which to base your decisions for the American people. The Bible says in James 1:5, “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him.”

Mr. President, the world is not going to be destroyed by global warming, if you are a man of faith and had you read your Bible, you would have had the knowledge of that fact. Read 2 Peter 3:10 to understand how the world will be destroyed!

I understand the fear of death — from whatever the cause — is real in a person’s life, but it is common to man for our sins against God.

People and manufacturing of products needed to support humanity’s existence cause CO2 and methane gas (and finite energy supplies are just that — finite limited). Wouldn’t it be wise if humanity, working together, could limit, voluntarily, our population growth to have a cleaner environment and preserve our natural resources? Remember, solar and wind power for electricity will never meet the demands of the American people without fossil fuel gas and coal to generate electrical plants.

Your plan will decrease the American standard of living and subject the people to authoritarian rule. That will try to instill in its people a global warming mindset in our country for control over them. The reason America will never resolve global warming (if real?) or any of its current problems (murders, looting, and lawlessness in its major cities) is the sins of its people against God.

In our culture, not too long ago, God’s Ten Commandments were relevant in our society, which informed the people of God’s will for our lives. He does offer to heal our nation. In 2 Chronicles 7:14 it states, “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

I pray you to lead by example because all Americans want you to succeed in your presidency. Remember, you should want our future generations to have a higher standard of living than the present generation — that can be your legacy to them!

I will continue to pray for you, Mr. President, that God guides you with wisdom and love for those you were elected to serve.

David Suprenant

Kankakee