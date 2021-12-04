JACKSON: When politics leak into the courtroom

Annually, there are more than 150,000 jury trials in the United States. Very few make national headlines.

A heinous, violent crime committed against a group of children may make the trial national newsworthy. Or a trial where a major celebrity may be the defendant may garner greater public interest.

But the trial of one man shot to death is not so much a big deal. It happens every day. Unless, of course, the public can be convinced by shrewd hucksters that the primary motive for a particular killing was race. In such cases, a trial can become a circus and everybody loves when the circus comes to town. We cannot rule out the potential monetization factor that determines which trials receive overzealous media coverage.

Another nationally sensationalized trial ended last week. Unlike the thousands of trials that conclude every day, this one was hailed as some major milestone victory. Victory for whom? The post-verdict headlines screamed, “Three white men found guilty of killing a black man.” We saw nonstop visuals of disingenuous race peddlers parading handholding groups of people from the courthouse as if they had won a national championship.

The saga is not over. The same group of activists will try to make sure the first prosecutor in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial will be indicted for misconduct. The county district attorney will be charged for her failure to bring charges against the three men ultimately convicted for murder.

Why was this trial so important when thousands of other murder trials are not? Why was the death of this black man so important when the deaths of thousands of black murder victims are not? Why is this particular district attorney held accountable for her prosecutorial misconduct? Why is the conviction of three white men in the killing of one black man a reason to rejoice while the murders of thousands of black men are completely ignored? Why is it important to hold one prosecutor accountable for failing to do the responsible thing while ignoring black witnesses to murder who fail to do the right and responsible thing?

Just like Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia man who was found to have been murdered, there are countless other young black murder victims who deserve justice, public and media attention, and especially the type of attention the race-baiters can generate. Families of black murder victims and members of communities where blacks are murdered in epidemic proportions deserve justice, too.

To overemphasize the race of a victim in select incidents because their killer is white while ignoring other victims because their killer is not white is the purest definition of systemic racism. When the value of a murdered black person’s life is measured by the race of the murderer, that is racism. For a group to demonstrate the death of a black man wrongfully killed by a police officer or by a group of white men, yet completely ignore the daily multiple murders of black men murdered by other blacks is comparable to the deplorable period when we had separate drinking fountains.

When black America devalues black life in the historical manner that whites did, the oppressed have surely become the oppressor. When blacks determine that white murder trials are more important than black murder trials and a few white convictions are preferable to preventing or solving thousands of black murders, the equal right to hate has been surpassed. When the attention of the nation is hijacked for days when a handful of black murders are committed by whites but the nearly 10,000 annual black murders at the hands of blacks barely elicit a blip on the murder radar, something is systemically wrong.

And when it comes to over-sensationalized media coverage of select, race-factored trials, to paraphrase a line from the poem by Gil Scott-Heron, “The spectacle should not be televised. The spectacle should not be televised.”