WEBBER: Kyle Rittenhouse, Joy Reid and Jimmy Kimmel

Now that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial has concluded, there is enough information known for me to shoot my mouth off. It was all the rage with the mainstream media pundits, so I thought I’d throw in my 2 cents. At least I waited until after the verdict.

Watching video footage was eye-opening, exposing the prosecution’s deceitful courtroom shenanigans. It was refreshing our system of justice worked in this trial for Kyle — judged not guilty on all counts. Hopefully, he can go home and be a kid again.

We should especially appreciate the jurors, having the intestinal fortitude to stand up to the media and woke mobs, doing their duty as instructed. I have nothing but admiration for all of them.

Having said that, just like the rioters, Kyle had no business on the streets of Kenosha that night. Had Wisconsin government officials used common sense, or grown a spine, they would have issued curfews at signs of trouble; clearing the streets. The blood of those dead men Kyle shot is on the hands of Wisconsin governor, Tony Evers.

Just when did prosecutors Binger and Kraus lose their souls, I wondered? In their lust to throw a kid in prison for the rest of his life, for political reasons, they resorted to courtroom stunts. These two buffoons proved winning was more important than truth and justice — a mockery to our justice system. In a sane world, they would be disbarred.

Biden, as usual, was on the wrong side of the issue. Before the trial began, he called Rittenhouse a white supremacist, rather than diplomatically advising people to wait for facts to surface by allowing the court system to work.

A white kid shoots three other white kids and somehow in what is left of Biden’s addled brain, he equates it to white supremacy. Inexcusably he repeated himself after the verdict.

I used to be a proponent of televising trials. Why not, I reasoned, we’re paying for it and makes for interesting television.

After watching what Kenosha’s three-ring-circus produced, I’ve changed my mind. Sadly, our mainstream media is too corrupt to be trusted in a courtroom where the stakes are high. Trial outcomes don’t just affect defendants, they often have reverberating effects to the public.

I’m not just referring to the shenanigans of MSNBC, which got them barred from the courthouse. Television pundits’ daily comments and rants on all channels completely by-passed the American judicial system of decreeing a person innocent until proven guilty. We can only hope that one day it is they who are being unfairly pre-judged by their peers while someone like Joy Reid yammers about their “obvious guilt.” Who made her judge and jury?

Even worse than big-mouthed pundits are the incendiary way news sources covered this trial, Fox News included. They all knew the ultimate verdict was possibly a powder-keg that would cause more rioting if they could keep the fuse lit. It seemed mainstream media was actively rooting for anarchy with non-stop coverage that kept the trial on everyone’s mind. It became as mesmerizing as the OJ trial.

Thousands of court cases are conducted daily in this country. Of all those legal proceedings, it was Rittenhouse mainstream media obsessed over. Pathetically, media tried to make the shooting racist, further driving a wedge in race relations in this country. Why? Because racial discord sells.

While the Rittenhouse trial was winding down, the case of Ghislaine Maxwell began. She was Jeffery Epstein’s consort and possibly instrumental in assisting Epstein in an international sex ring.

Epstein inexplicably died in his cell at the Metropolitan Correction Center two years ago while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. It’s reported this trial would include the perverse exploits of such high-profile people as Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and Prince Andrew.

Many people, me included, are dubious of Epstein’s “suicide,” particularly when one looks to see the flight log on the “Lolita Express” to Epstein’s “fantasy” island.

The outcome of Maxwell’s trial should be more interesting to the general public. Folks would like to know more about who else, besides Epstein and Maxwell, was sexually abusing underage girls, and to see those people brought to justice. We’d also like to know if Epstein was murdered, and upon whose orders. I’d volunteer to be on that jury!

The difference though, while the Maxwell trial might be salacious, it does not have the influence to cause political discord and racial issues. We’ll get Maxwell updates, but it will be interesting what information is left out, like why was Jimmy Kimmel there?

The media continues with narratives to try to divide people into tribes — it’s good for the socialist cause and stockholders. We must see past this.

Author Robert Black summed up best our media, “… In democracies the media is controlled by wealthy individuals with political affiliations. Objective media and journalists simply do not exist in the mainstream.”

Keep this in mind as information trickles out of the Maxwell trial.