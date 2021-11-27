MAREK: A time of fraud and scam

As I am now classified as a senior citizen, or even worse, elderly, I am a target of scams, fraud attempts and numerous unsolicited telephone calls. I must admit, I have been generally a bit more trusting in the past, but I have a diligent wife who has made me much more cautious.

As an attorney, I had several clients call me with serious concerns about issues I immediately knew from prior experience were scams. Before anyone had heard of the IRS phone scams, I had a client call me in great concern about being arrested if he didn’t immediately wire funds to a certain bank account. While this later became quite a common scheme, it was about five years ago and it was a brand-new scam. When he repeated the conversation from the call, I told him to settle down and that it was fake. The word that gave it away to me was when he told me that if no payment was made, they would send the sheriff out to arrest him. I knew from experience that the feds only use marshals, not sheriffs. Apparently, the man from India, or wherever, didn’t know this.

Another type involved a call from a “grandchild” saying that he had been arrested and needed bail money. He would sound as if he had a cold and begged grandma not to tell his parents. About two years ago, I received a call from a woman whose late husband had given me a job at Kankakee Electric Steel for four summers as I went to college. I would do anything for him or his wife. She related the facts of a similar phone call. They even had the name of the grandson correct.

I asked her if he sounded a bit different and she said yes. I then asked if he begged for her not to tell his parents, and she again confirmed this fact as well. I then told her to relax and give her grandson a call and just ask how he was if she was still worried. She then related two more interesting and sad facts. She was instructed to go to Target and purchase $2,000 in gift cards. That was for bail, if you can believe it. But the saddest part was when she was asked her if she could still drive, confirming that her age had played a major part in her selection as a target.

I recently read of a short course entitled “Fraud and Scam,” put on by a college adult education program. I signed up. Wow. I learned even more. Try these facts that we were presented: A college student in India, who was studying physics, admitted to authorities there when he was arrested that he was a scammer and had netted $50,000 so far that year. He was one of 70 people arrested at this one location.

It is believed that almost one-third of unemployment benefits and stimulus money paid out in 2020 have been scammed from the recipients, have been lost in gambling or conned on sweepstakes “winners.”

There are too many tips to relate in this article, but here are some really scary ones.

1. You receive a call or email from an acquaintance or friend asking that you buy and forward a gift card or wire money for him to another as he is unable to do so for some vague reason.

2. You are notified that you have won a prize or lottery, but you must pre-pay something such as the taxes before you can receive the prize.

3. You receive a call that this company will help you pay off or consolidate your debts or loans.

4. A “contractor” appears at your door insisting you have a problem that must be repaired immediately and then offers a “bargain price.”

5. An “inspector” appears at your door, claiming to work for the city or county and must inspect your home right now.

6. A phone call states that the IRS owes you money or your Social Security account is suspended. Give them your bank account number so they can handle it.

Things one should never do for or to anyone unknown to you:

1. Talk to unknown callers on the phone and give any personal information.

2. Never give out your Social Security number, date of birth or credit card information on the phone.

3. Do not register to win prizes where personal information is required.

4. Beware of any door-to-door solicitations. Get at least three bids for any such work.

5. Never let a stranger in your home when the visit is unexpected and the person is not known to you.

6. Do not carry your Social Security card with you.

7. Do not put mail in a mailbox with the red flag up. That letter often contains a check or information on it that can put your credit in peril if stolen from that mailbox, before USPS picks it up.

If you have made a foolish mistake, don’t let the embarrassment keep you from immediately sharing your mistake with a family member or attorney. Speed can often help rectify the act if addressed quite soon. However, those gift cards that you purchased at Target can be turned into cash by the defrauder by the end of the day and then all is lost. If there are unknown charges on your credit card, contact the credit card company immediately.

Get on the DO-NOT-CALL Registry at 1-800-382-1222 or donotcall.gov.

I no longer answer my phone to an unknown number, even if it appears from my area of the country. If they want me, they will leave me a voicemail, and I will return the call if it seems legitimate.

I have seen emails that used “passvvord” instead of “password.” Are you kidding me? Yes, at first glance, the two v’s may look like a w, but come on. Bad English is certainly a giveaway. Check the address of the email. It is likely from a foreign country. Also, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Stay safe by being suspicious of anyone you don’t know or anything that just sounds unusual. I am sure these people will come up with more ways to defraud and scam you every day, but let’s do what we can to protect ourselves and others.