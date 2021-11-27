JACKSON: Rights come with responsibilities

Rights. We love them. All of them. Women’s rights, children’s rights, gun rights, voting rights, civil rights, employee rights. It seems merely having rights outweighs the exercising of rights. The idea of having so many individual rights gives us bragging rights over other sovereign countries.

The first guaranteed right we have as citizens is the right of expression. And we use it often, even in situations not intended. Included in that right, the expression of prayer and protest.

We pray and protest in similar fashion. Most times publicly, conspicuously, vainly and incompletely. Like prayer, protest has a vital component that is rarely used. One of the earliest instructions to prayer came with an explicit command that it must be followed by works. Similarly, protest without action or effort is just noise.

We see it all the time. Typically following a government ruling we disagree with and even against private enterprises that don’t meet our expectations.

The recent not guilty verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in the shooting of three people, two fatally, during a protest demonstrates how easy it is to establish a cause for protest. A jury of his peers weighed the evidence presented that he acted in self-defense and found him not guilty of all charges. Case closed.

Some people did not like the outcome of the trial or respect the process. Protests of the decision began in several cities across the country from Portland, Ore., to Chicago to New York. The right to protest is guaranteed. However, violent nonpeaceful protests are not a right.

There is something very telling about those who protest just for the sake of protesting. The loud screams for change, disruption of social tranquility, littering public property are temporary. The positive effect if any is immeasurable.

A few short years ago there were big crowds all across the country. The “Me Too” movement was a big thing. Lots of women and some male supporters took to the streets demanding change. They were very visible and vocal. They demanded change. They wanted reform. They went home. Nothing substantial became of their noise but a footnote in history.

Even last year’s protests in Wisconsin that turned into a riot produced nothing after cold-weather inconvenienced the street dwellers. The only thing memorable about those protests is the deaths of two people and millions of dollars in property damage. But no change.

The evidence of post-protest efforts is little to none. The change that protestors yell for is expected to come from the efforts of somebody else. A baby protests vocally and gets what it wants and needs. The mere protests of the “see my sign and silly costume and hear me roar” babies accomplished nothing. Protesters cannot expect others to bring the milk they’re crying for. Rendering their cries for attention is nothing more than an annoyance.

There is a lesson that is overlooked when it comes to our right to protest. We are not taught that if we really expect change, that we also have the right to put in the work after our expression. No, no. We have rights. And rights guarantee us whatever we want. It’s written in historical font. Actually, they have more than a right. They have a responsibility to affect the change they demand.

After the signs are discarded, the megaphones put away, the enthusiasm subsided, the energy zapped, the noise dissipated, the media gone to another, bigger, fresher story, what happens? Absolutely nothing because the post-protest process requires real work.

We have seen how fast and easy it is to mobilize thousands and sometimes millions to hit the streets. While it seems nearly impossible to mobilize those same thousands or millions to register to vote or to register just one more person to vote. Or to mobilize those registrants to actually protest on Election Day.

It is easy to protest against a process you disagree with. It is just as easy to avoid the process to change what we disagree with. But that is a right, too.

And that is what’s wrong with some rights.