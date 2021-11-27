EDITORIAL: Support small businesses during holidays

By Daily Journal Editorial Board

The frenzied holiday shopping season has long been a game that only the big dogs get to play. The major retailers have Black Friday, and the online giants have Cyber Monday.

Thanks to a special day devoted to shopping small though, small businesses fought and won a place at the table. The Small Business Saturday movement started in 2010 as America pulled itself out of the Great Recession and has grown to be an initiative that millions of individuals, businesses and communities have embraced nationwide.

The day is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year, it is today — Saturday, Nov. 27.

This is a critical time of year for the those who make their living in the retail industry. How stores do in the next few weeks could well make or break the whole year for many business owners.

The money that you spend at a small business is money that will make an impact right here in your community.

So, on this Small Business Saturday, we encourage you to not only shop local today but also after the hustle and bustle of the holiday has subsided.

The community’s support is critical for small businesses, and small businesses are critical for the community. We encourage you to shop in the businesses that pay dues to the local chamber of commerce and local civic organizations. Businesses that buy sponsorships for local athletic teams and tickets to the chicken noodle dinner at church. Businesses that support local students through scholarships and internships.

By shopping small, you’ll not only get unique gifts for loved ones this holiday season. You’ll also get a better community to call home.

"Behind every small business, there's a story worth knowing. All the corner shops in our towns and cities, the restaurants, cleaners, gyms, hair salons, hardware stores — these didn't come out of nowhere."

Paul Ryan