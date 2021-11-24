EDITORIAL: Dear readers, we are thankful for you

By Daily Journal Editorial Board

Tis the season to be thankful, and we have so much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Very near the top of that list is you, our readers and customers.

So today, as we offer our annual expanded Thanksgiving edition, we want to take a moment to thank you. Here are just 5 of the reasons we are thankful for you.

<strong>Keeping us in touch:</strong> Much of the content published by the Daily Journal germinated from your input. We are thankful that you keep us in the know about local organizations, government officials and businesses, breaking news and more.

<strong>Finding our mistakes:</strong> We are determined to report information accurately, but we do make mistakes. We are only human, after all. Sometimes we may never realize an error occurred unless a reader alerts us. Reporting truthful and accurate information is at the top of our priority list but we can’t get there alone.

<strong>Supporting our advertisers:</strong> Local, regional and national businesses continue to find great value in newspaper advertising in print and online. Our readers’ active and positive responses to advertisements keep advertisers engaged.

<strong>Giving positive feedback:</strong> It means a great deal to our staff when readers compliment us on a well-written story or a compelling photo. We get such compliments frequently, and they fuel our passion for community journalism.

<strong>Keeping abreast of the news:</strong> A community of well-informed readers addresses local problems and issues with great effectiveness. Thank you for caring.

So again, thank you, dear readers, for everything you do for us. We’re grateful for you on Thanksgiving and every other day.

"Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all the others."

Marcus Tullius Cicero