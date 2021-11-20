MAREK: Without a name, a condition is not recognized

Over the years, I have read almost everything Ernest Hemingway wrote. I was in awe of some of his works, but less enchanted with others. I have read some about his personal life, his times in wars, his drinking, and his promiscuity. I toured his home in Key West and was a bit shocked by the frankness of the tour guide. It was clear she had no use for him in spite of her job.

Then last summer, my wife and I were in Traverse City, Michigan, for a weekend. While seeing local sites, I came across a brochure for a bookstore that brazenly stated that it was a bookstore Hemingway would approve of. It was one of a dozen shops that were located in a former mental hospital. That in itself was interesting and so we visited The Landmark Books.

There, I learned that Hemingway, although born and raised in Oak Park, Illinois, summered for years in a cabin not far from Traverse City, a place called Walloon Lake. The assistant in the bookstore enlightened me about a book of short stories that Hemingway had never published. These were a series of stories that clearly were about him as he grew up and went about his life as a newspaper reporter and later a war correspondent. The character in these stories was named Nick Adams. After his death, Hemingway’s publisher collected all these stories, many unfinished, and published them in one book entitled “The Nick Adams Stories.” I had to buy it.

After reading all the stories, some very short, it was clear that many of these were tales of the times in Hemingway’s life where he struggled with what he saw. In that area of Michigan, there were indigenous tribes. Young Hemingway learned to hunt and fish with many of these Native Americans. But the first story in the collection takes place when Nick’s father, who was a doctor, just as was Hemingway’s, brings his son with him when he is called to one of the native’s cabins. The Native American wife was unable to deliver her child. Hemingway’s father, in front of his son, performed a Cesarean section on the woman with his hunting knife! The character, Nick, is but 8 years old.

More stories cover Nick being an ambulance driver in World War I. A bomb blast in his fox hole kills the Italian soldier next to him, but his body shields Nick and saves Nick’s life. Hemmingway had this happen to him and he spent six months in a hospital in recovery.

In Hemingway’s real life, after a failed marriage, he moved to the left bank of Paris with a second wife. He wanted to become a creative writer and not just a reporter. There he joined forces with other writers such as Gertrude Stein and F. Scott Fitzgerald. They became commonly known as the “Lost Generation” and all became famous. Still having reporter connections with the Toronto Daily Star, he also traveled extensively as a foreign correspondent as Europe progressed away from WWI.

Again, chronicled in his Nick stories, Hemingway drinks his way into oblivion and goes through more marriages. Out of some sort of desperation, he went to Spain to cover the Spanish-American war and, as it transformed into WWII, he became a similar correspondent there. His character, Nick, takes a back seat for a while as Hemingway was now writing full novels of huge literary success. Meanwhile, Hemingway’s father has committed suicide with a pistol, and Hemingway goes into a fourth marriage.

Following the war, Hemingway became a big game hunter with trips to Africa. Nick again appears. While his earlier novels’ popularity has faded, out of nowhere comes “The Old Man and the Sea.” In 1953, he was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. But the years following this return to success brought increased health problems. Years of heavy drinking, hard-living, stress, bouts of depression, and later paranoia, led to his general decline. After living in Cuba for several years, he later moved with his fourth wife to a small town in Idaho. There he had a host of problems and even underwent a series of electroshock treatments to ease his anxiety and depression. But on July 2, 1961, at the age of 61, Hemingway died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, just as his father had.

As I finished the Nick Adams stories and did some further reading about this great writer, clearly a broken man, something occurred to me. While I am not a doctor, if a person were to be suffering these post-war, post-traumatic symptoms today, he would most likely be promptly diagnosed as a victim of PTSD. But we did not know that term then, nor really understood such a condition that examples of extreme stress put on a person.

During WWI, we heard the term “shell-shocked,” and in WWII we added a term called “battle fatigue,” but we chose to ignore such conditions because these men and women were soldiers, brave and true. There was no room for “mental problems” and post-war issues. Promotion could be stifled if one were to admit to such mental sufferings. So, they were hidden.

Today, we know that the trauma of war, a situation like 9/11, a pandemic, and other serious events experienced by humans, can have life-long effects on the observer or participant. While many despise Hemingway for his drinking, debauchery, and lack of caring for many others, I tend to forgive him a bit more after reading his tales of Nick Adams. He was Nick Adams and Adams experienced hell on every level in those tales.