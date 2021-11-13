JACKSON: Dissecting critical race theory

If you don’t know something, just ask. We have all been told that there is no such thing as a stupid question. While that may be debatable, there is one thing that is certain. There are lots of stupid answers.

Don’t take my word for it. Just ask someone or anyone what is the meaning of critical race theory (CRT). You can ask the smartest person in your circle. You can ask someone who supports it. You can ask someone who opposes it. You can even ask those who may be considered the chief theoreticians of the school of thought. You will get a stupid answer. I never opposed the idea of CRT because I did not know what it meant. And I now oppose it because I do not know what it means.

Here is one definition of CRT. “Critical race theory is a framework of analysis and an academic movement of civil-rights scholars and activists who seek to examine the intersection of race and law in the United States and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice. CRT examines social, cultural, and legal issues primarily as they relate to race and racism in the United States.” I am hoping to find just one person who can explain to me what that means without insulting my limited intelligence. Just one.

The CRT movement began in the mid-1970s by some American legal scholars. Of course they were. Who else talks like that? Within a decade, the theories of critical legal studies put more emphasis on race. We have learned that whenever race is debated, it morphs into white advancement over all others. And that removes all objectivity from the discussion.

Without understanding CRT, it is easy to discount it as a valid necessity. At best, it is duplicative. We have had an entire violent and tumultuous civil rights movement that prompted legal change. Society has improved exponentially in regard to race equality. Not to be confused with perfection, but improvement.

So, why the push to include critical race theory into academic curriculums? Proponents want it taught that American social institutions, as opposed to individuals, have a racism component that ensures different results by race. In other words, racism doesn’t need racists to exist. Why teach kids that they are competing against institutions as opposed to their peers?

Conversely, opponents of CRT taught in public schools contend that it is not possible to separate people from institutions. Is it possible to claim a system benefits one race of people over all others without implicating individuals of the one race? I don’t think it is. Those same not really racist individuals may believe that we have achieved an equitable society and citizens today should not be held accountable for the wrongs committed by past generations, and that individual failure should be placed on the individuals and not any system.

In the short of it, isn’t critical race theory just another way of saying systemic, or depending upon where you are from, systematic racism?

Should critical race theory be taught in public school? Should the notion that America is inherently racist be taught anywhere? And would the absence of such teaching mean that we are trying to put our past in a vault?

I don’t know if any side of the CRT argument can effectively answer those questions. At least I haven’t heard any objective answers.

While I do not understand critical race theory, I do have my own CRT (Crazy Ron Theory). Requiring public schools to teach American racism in every conceivable form would be comparable to requiring every home to open every door and drawer in the house whenever guests are invited. No more hiding that junk kitchen drawer. Or that unorganized linen closet or pantry. Or the unsorted laundry room. The doors to the man cave and children’s rooms must be left open. And every bathroom must be made available. Stupid, yes.

What I find most troubling about CRT is what I find troubling about most theories. That is when they are presented as facts.