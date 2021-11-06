WEBBER: Would you prefer 'Let's go, Brandon'?

Received an email from a buddy last week. A subscriber to “Sports Illustrated,” he revealed he’s discontinuing the publication. I was impressed with his rationale, as I thought he only got the magazine for the swimsuit edition. Who knew he was reading it, too?

He stated, “I just canceled my SI subscription as a result of this article. Can’t take any more of this wokeness and cancel culture.”

The article was a rant by SI writer Stephanie Apstein, entitled, “Does the CHOP Belong at Baseball’s Signature Event?” She’s got her Victoria Secrets in a wad because Atlanta Braves fans performed a “synchronized tomahawk chop” during the playoffs and World Series. She actually tracked the number of times the “chop” was committed.

In her diatribe she pointed a lily-white finger at Braves fans, leveling all “choppers” with that one word requiring the masses to tremble in fear — “racists!”

It’s shameful Ms. Apstein uses her literary talents on such an absurd woke subject. Had I been a woke liberal, I might have even been persuaded by her argument — it was that well written. But, then again, I’ve grown up. To me, politicians and the media calling other White people racist has long lost its authority. The term “racist” has been overused about as much as Nancy Pelosi’s flask.

Apstein admitted one poll stated 90% of responses said the team should keep the name Braves, and 75% said they should keep the chop. But that doesn’t deter the woke set. It’s not what they crave in order to appease their elitist’s White guilt.

The primary reason for banning “chops,” and her nudges toward the team’s name, is for historical matters, particularly the Trail of Tears tragedy.

I’m not making light of the Trail of Tears — it was merciless and catastrophic. Surely God will have a place for those people responsible. But in her woke brain, she somehow equates the gesture of an arm movement by a largely White crowd” to “mocking a people their ancestors tried to erase” — 191 years after the fact. She didn’t say anything about the Black and Hispanic people doing the “chop.”

Apstein also mentioned the politics involved at eradicating Native-Americans from Georgia, but stopped short of informing anyone it was Democrats responsible for the Trail of Tears disaster. And of course, she found a few Native Americans of authority to agree with her so as to get their name in a national publication.

Woke liberals seem to think America should right every wrong committed by mankind. The fact our forefathers had a few warts seems to have to be atoned, regardless of the fact they created the greatest nation in the history of Earth.

If this reasoning were to prevail, we’d be righting wrongs going through time — past the Revolutionary War, the Vikings pillaging England and Scotland, continuing nether through the Roman Empire, then the plundering of Atilla’s Hordes, or the Invasions by Alexander the Great until everything is back to square one. Where does it end? Might we trek back all the way to the Battle of Banquan, when the Yellow Emperor fought the Flame Emperor in the 26th century B.C.? How about when Cain clobbered Abel with that rock?

Or, does the racist moniker only apply to people with Caucasian pigmentation, ignoring the transgressions of people with non-Caucasian pigmentation throughout history, as was done most recently with George Floyd?

To paraphrase Black author Delano Squires, “There is self-absorbed role-playing that involves two groups in an elite privileged class. There are White liberals seeking absolution for sins they didn’t commit. And there are non-White liberals seeking empathy for injustices they didn’t endure.”

Her ilk has vanquished long-standing names with the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians. There are more sports teams in their crosshairs. This is mostly against the wishes of the hard-working schmucks who pay enormous prices for a little time away from the harsh realities of life. Eventually, will all sports teams need to be named after plants? Do you want to see the Chicago Blue Violets play the Green Bay Wood Violets?

Isn’t it deliciously ironic the Braves are in the World Series this year though? The woke crowd managed to banish the All-Star game from the city earlier this summer over fabricated voter issues. Nothing changed in the state of Georgia, Atlanta, or with the MLB with their “blatant acts of voting racism” between the time of the All-Star game and the World Series. Instead of just one game though, Atlanta got three World Series games and a handful of playoff games, all in the national spotlight. Karma does exist in this world.

Woke liberals need to understand America is still a free country and the chop is a harmless gesture belonging to paying fans. Surely, they would prefer that over the current “Let’s Go Brandon” chants rocketing through stadiums nationwide? Stop trying to divide our country by race — that act has gotten old.

To my buddy, bravo! I applaud you taking a stand. Hope others do as well.

Note: In last week’s column, I inaccurately identified Thomas Jefferson as author of the Constitution. He actually wrote the Declaration of Independence. My apologies to readers and to James Madison, the real author of the Constitution. Also, to Carol for pointing out my error.