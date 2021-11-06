Voice of the People: How do we get back to where we once were?

My belief in Santa Claus was a chance to be a kid while I was still a kid. However, when my classmates stopped talking about Santa, and Mom and Dad no longer encouraged me to believe in him, I moved on. My brief “Santa” fixation didn’t stunt my ability to recognize and accept reality.

One ideal that I held a little longer was that winning isn’t as important as “how you played the game.” Remember Vince Lombardi’s quote, “Winning isn’t everything; it’s the only thing”? I had been around enough high school coaches to know why they focused more on the Lombardi approach, but I understood that the “how you play the game” part extended beyond sports — supposedly.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers made this clear when he bellowed “I own you” to a fan during their recent game against the Chicago Bears.

We don’t berate children for believing in Santa Claus, but people clinging to remnants of good sportsmanship are seen as naïve. Worse, it’s not confined to sports. Politicians rarely called each other liars. Today, “liar” is one of the first go-to words when competing candidates have a disagreement.

Playing the game well, naïve as that may be, provided a veneer of civility between what we enjoyed as a pastime and the real world. How do we get that back?

<strong>Jim Newton</strong>

<strong>Itasca</strong>