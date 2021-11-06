Voice of the People: God's light shines a path out of depression

With all that has been going on in our country, and in fact the whole world, in 2020 and 2021, I surmise many people have become depressed.

Being in a depressing state of mind and being unhappy are two different things.

When you are unhappy, you can be cheered up by love and support. But, when you are depressed, it’s like being cut off from the rest of the world. It is like being trapped in a cold, dark place.

Satan is the Prince of Darkness, and Jesus Christ is the King of Light.

You can see God’s light shining outside, but in depression, you can’t feel the warmth of it.

Depression lives in our own dark closets. It is our hidden secrets that we have to let out to others so they can help and then we can begin to see God’s light, and feel the warmth of His love and kindness.

If we don’t let or engage ourselves with others, they can’t hurt us but they can’t help us either!

More importantly, if anyone cuts themselves off from society, you don’t allow yourself the chance to help other people, which is the best therapy of all.

Have you ever wondered why we worry? Take the word worry. What is it; what does it mean? What it really means is it is unproductive. It is another tool of Satan.

We can worry all we want to about anything, but it really doesn’t change the decision that is going to happen.

We have to focus in on what is making us worry to the point of facing and preparing on what we are going to do about our dilemma.

Problems are what we look for decisions on. Our issues need to be attended to.

Sometimes it takes perseverance, perhaps a case to be willing to be unhappy for a while. We must always be willing to persevere, but with patience.

To put perseverance in perspective, it is like a lump of coal. When we let it take the heat and feel the tremendous pressure, this is when our preservice can become a precious diamond in the rough.

Now that we have this rough diamond, again through perseverance, we can polish this diamond to what we have been looing for, or make it be what we want it to be through our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Our true faith is built on patience in God’s will and His time, on perseverance of his grace, will and love for us, through our faith, love, obedience and hope in Him.

<strong>Austin Johnson</strong>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>