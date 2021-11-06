Voice of the People: Baby boomers learned from previous generation

<em>Editor’s note: The following letter was published in the Wall Street Journal with a report on the amount of money older generations plan to leave their children. The letter writers wish to share it with readers of the Daily Journal.</em>

To the list of reasons why the baby boomers have accumulated considerable assets, be sure to consider the strong work ethic and personal character of the generation before us.

In our case, the story begins in the Great Depression and then diverges in the 1940s — one future father heading to the Pacific and the other helping feed the country. They and their wives then formed families, saved well, contributed to their communities, assisted greatly in the cost of their children’s educations and left modest inheritances.

All we had to do was model the roles they taught us and not blow the opportunity we were given. We did buy a car with one bequest, an American-made sedan we kept for 19 years. The [retirement] income will assist us in old age, and the principal plus what we add will go to the next generation and hopefully the ones to follow.

<strong>Daniel and Kathryn Ryan</strong>

<strong>Skokie</strong>