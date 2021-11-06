Voice of the People: Account monitoring bill would be a disaster

This letter is primarily addressed to all voters. It concerns Senate Bill 910, known as the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act. This bill may or may not be activated by Congress.

Sen. Jeff Markey of Oregon introduced the SAFE Banking Act on March 23, 2021. Using the word “safe” with this bill is a total misnomer. Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth is pushing for this bill. I imagine that Sen. Dick Durbin is doing the same.

The bill reads that all community banks and other financial institutions would be required to report to the IRS on deposits and withdrawals of all business and personal accounts with a balance of $600 or more, regardless of tax liability. It appears that some members of Congress, Sen. Duckworth included, want to turn the banking industry into a snoop for the FBI and IRS.

This will be a tremendous hardship on any bank or financial institution. How many banks or financial institutions will be forced to curtail many of their current services for customers? Hopefully, none will have to close!

The next time you send a financial gift to someone, your recipient as well as you yourself, may have it reported to the IRS. How many people will consider removing their funds from the bank, or actually do so? That would set up huge opportunities for robberies of law-abiding citizens.

This bill reeks of something contrived by a totalitarian government to control its citizens. Freedom-loving citizens should not take this bill lightly. The backers of the bill need to have voters vote them out of office, as we should do to all who put forth such undemocratic, un-American and totalitarian nonsense.

Norman E. Pounder

Milford