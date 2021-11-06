MAREK: A veteran and his long-awaited recognition

As I walked through the Colorado Springs airport this past year, I found a statue dedicated to a man of whom I had never heard. His name was Donald Stratton. As I read more, I learned that he was a survivor of the sinking of the USS Arizona on Dec. 7, 1941. I soon learned that he had written a book, the first memoir written by a survivor of that calamitous event.

This past summer, I was fortunate to visit Hawaii for the first time and knew I must visit the Pearl Harbor Memorial. We took the tour of the USS Arizona Memorial and I learned even more of the sinking of that huge battleship as it sat anchored in the harbor. I also learned something else. The Arizona was not supposed to be in Pearl Harbor that day. It had been scheduled to return to San Francisco for Christmas, but had been accidentally rammed by a destroyer and had come into Pearl for repairs.

The crew that was servicing the Arizona was a naval repair ship, the USS Vestal. The Vestal was moored adjacent to the Arizona that Sunday morning when the Japanese aircraft attacked the naval base with hundreds of airplanes carrying bombs as well as torpedoes. Quite soon, the Arizona was targeted and set ablaze. Many sailors never got out of the interior of the ship before it sank.

Because it had been a very hot night, a number of off-duty sailors had chosen to sleep on the deck with its cool breezes. One of those men was Donald Stratton. Following massive explosions, the sea around the Arizona was covered with oil and fully ablaze. There was literally no escape. There was no way to jump from the ship into the water without being burned to death. Six men, including Stratton, found themselves trapped in the control room on the main deck.

The six had just witnessed their admiral and captain killed. They saw the Vestal moored next to them and frantically waved to the only sailor on its deck, boatswain’s mate second class Joseph Leon George. George fashioned a rope and weight that he tossed up to the six men. They then tied it off with a bigger line. All six men climbed hand over hand to escape the sinking ship suffering massive burns themselves as they passed over the burning oil.

As he was doing this, George was immediately ordered by his commander to cut away the rope as they were trying to distance themselves from the Arizona. Joe George refused to obey that order, and while facing all those flames himself, helped convey all six of the Arizona crewmen to his ship. All were severely burned and two passed away in the hospital within two days. Stratton himself spent a year in hospitals recovering from his burns.

George was vilified for not obeying his orders for the rest of his career. For more than seven decades, those actions stood in the way of his ever being recognized for his heroic actions. Lauren Bruner and Donald Stratton, two of those men, petitioned the Navy for years to award a medal to George for his valor without a result.

Joe George died in 1996, but the petitioning went on. All four of the survivors had recovered from their massive burns and felt that their lives had continued only as a result of George’s bravery and decision not to leave six men on a burning ship.

Then a son of one of the survivors took up the cause. He tracked down George’s family and promised George’s widow he would fight on. He called. He wrote letters. He enlisted the help of Pearl Harbor survivors. Then George’s daughter, Joe Ann Taylor, joined the fight. They took it all the way to the White House. Finally, 76 years later, on Dec. 7, 2017, Rear Admiral Matthew Carter, deputy commander of the US Pacific Fleet, presented the Bronze Star with a “V” for valor to George’s daughter aboard the USS Arizona Memorial. They were joined by Donald Stratton, 95, and Lauren Bruner, 97.

Sometimes it takes a lifetime to get it right. Even though he defied a direct order, Joe George risked his own life and his naval career by doing the right thing. He also gave long lives to four others.

As we honor our veterans this Nov. 11, may we take a moment to reflect on what each of us might have done in George’s situation. Could we be that brave, that defiant, or would we have succumbed to the pressure of what another man thought was right?