JACKSON: A new path forward for Marines

Next Wednesday, Nov. 10, the U.S. Marine Corps will be 246 years old. Forty-five years ago our nation’s No. 1 and smallest military branch began a successful recruiting campaign with the slogan, “The Few. The Proud. The Marines.” The Corps also used, “We’re Looking for a Few Good Men.” Both slogans were put on hiatus a few years back. But the eliteness of the Marines remains.

However, it looks like the few will be even fewer. The Marines are going to recruit fewer and better Marines. While known for storming beaches and kicking butt under duress, today’s and tomorrow’s Marines must be prepared to potentially fight more technologically sophisticated enemies like China. While it will still use the military’s Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) enlistment test that primarily measured academic ability, the Marines will add a psychological evaluation component to determine which recruits will make better Marines.

Currently, the Marines retain only one out of four recruits. That 75 percent failure rate has been determined unacceptable and costly. Annually, hundreds of millions of dollars are spent attempting to make Marines out of civilians who are just not suited to be Leathernecks. The days of judges giving convicted offenders the option of time in the county lockup or of joining the Marines are over.

The new approach will replace the old recruitment model of attracting big numbers of young bodies and hopefully molding them into Marines. The new way hopes to attract candidates who will successfully complete their first enlistment and reduce the number of recruits that are separated early for disciplinary reasons or who just can’t make it as Marines.

The new time- and cost-saving approach begins in 2022. The reduction in bodies will result in an increase in retention. In addition to data-backed selective recruitment efforts that align civilian skills to military specialties, there has been a moratorium on waivers. In other words, those with criminal backgrounds and records won’t be able to join the few so easily. Specifically, no civilian with a record of conviction of sexual assault or sexual-related offenses, felony domestic violence or hate crimes will be granted waivers. The old days of trying to rehabilitate civilian scourges before training them to be Marines are over.

This new maneuver won’t be as easy as typical Marine actions. Implementing a successful new human resources policy can’t be approached like an amphibious landing. This is going to take time. To find the right men and women, the Corps is even considering lateral-entry enlistment. Civilians with extensive experience in special skills in IT or cyber could be offered advanced rank. Similar offers may be made to former Marines who left the service and acquired select high-demand skills. Former Marines with such skills could return and receive a grade or two jump.

In a further effort to retain good Marines, a new tattoo policy has been adopted. The old policy allowed enlisted Marines an unlimited number of tattoos as long as they were covered by a sleeve. For officers or officer candidates, the tattoo limit was four that could be visible while in uniform.

The new tattoo policy allows unlimited tattoos for all Marines as long as long sleeves are worn.

The world is evolving. Our foreign and domestic threats are evolving. So must our preparedness. It is good to know our military is in capable hands of finding and keeping the best of the best.

While there may be fewer Marines, there won’t be any prouder than all those who did it the old-fashioned way and are “proud to claim the title of United States Marine.”

Two hundred forty-six never looked so good. Happy Birthday, USMC, and Semper Fi.