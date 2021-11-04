MOORE: Are you wishing or planning for your dream?

All of us have dreams that we would love to accomplish during our life. For some people, their dreams are merely fantasies, and they do nothing to bring them to fruition; some take small steps but never fully commit, and then some transform their dreams into reality.

Many techniques in the positive-thinking world can help you accomplish your goals, but let’s not pretend that hard work and sacrifice won’t be required. If you’re going to achieve a big goal, hard work and sacrifice will become a daily activity.

I believe in the power of positive thinking, and if you’re optimistic, you’ll always get closer to your goals than if you’re pessimistic. I’ve also learned positivity alone will not bring you to the life you want; you’ll also need to work. You’ll need to put in the time, and you’ll need to burn the midnight oil; you’ll have to work harder than expected.

When you’re moving toward your goals, inevitably, obstacles will arise. You’ll find yourself working many hours doing things that seemingly have nothing to do with your goals. If you approach every activity that crosses your path by doing the best you can, you’ll become a person of excellence, and a person of excellence will eventually get what they want.

One of my favorite speakers, Jim Rohn, said something profound, “How hard should you work? As hard as you can. Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with all your might. How high does a tree grow? As high as it can.”

Working as hard as you can requires motivation. Finding motivation requires a goal; you’ll have to know where you want to go with a clear, detailed plan on how to accomplish it.

I haven’t always accomplished my goals. I’ve failed a lot, but in doing so, I’ve found a pattern in my successes and failures.

When I have a clear goal written on a piece of paper and hanging on the wall in my bedroom, I almost always accomplish it.

I wake up in the morning, and before I walk out of my room, I read the goals, and I’m reminded of where I’m headed and how I will get there. Before I go to sleep, I read them. It’s easy to get sidetracked, and reminding yourself of your goals several times a day is necessary.

Norman Vincent Peale wrote his goals on a card and put them in his shirt pocket over his heart. He read them several times a day.

If you have a big goal, you’ll need to think about it several times a day. Empty your mind of negativity, believe with all your heart that you will turn your goal into reality. If you do this, you’ll find the desire inside of you to do whatever it takes. You’ll wake up early, you’ll stay up late, you’ll show up early, and you’ll be the last to leave. You’ll excel in every area of your life.

What if you don’t have the time?

So many of us think that if we have a full-time job, a family to take care of and other obligations, we don’t have enough time to accomplish our goals.

What if you only spend one hour per day working toward your goals? It may not seem like much, but if you commit yourself to one hour per day for an entire year, you’ll have spent 365 hours working on your dream. For some of us, that may be all that’s required.

Try it out, write your goal down with a plan to accomplish it, read it several times per day, work hard even if it’s just for an hour per day, stay committed and see what happens. I’m betting you’ll like the results.