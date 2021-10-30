WEBBER: The wokeness set is now eating each other

I feel so much better now that the rock and roll outfit Rolling Stones removed the song “Brown Sugar” from its set list for concerts in America. The reason as you probably guessed, was wokeness. The woke set is now eating each other.

The Stones removed the song from their playlist after their August 2019 show in Miami. They did so without much fanfare until a writer in the LA Times recently asked about it.

“You picked up on that, huh?” Stones founder Keith Richards sheepishly asked.

Recorded in 1971 on the “Sticky Fingers” album, the song has become one of the Stones’ greatest hits. In 2013, the ultra-left rolling rag, “Rolling Stone” (wonder where they got that name?) ranked “Brown Sugar” as the Stone’s eighth-best song … of 422 Stones’ songs. They ranked it as No. 5 for the 100 greatest guitar songs of all time. They also had it as their list of the top 500 songs ever, until they decided to woke-enize the list in 2021, dropping “Sugar” from the top 500, further lowering their standards as a reputable source of reliable information.

“Sugar” is the opening track and lead single on the album. It reached No. 1 status in North America and No. 2 in the United Kingdom. On Spotify, the song has been streamed over 170 million times. One might conclude the tune has been a favorite from both listener and critic alike.

Having never been able to hear the words entirely to most rock songs, particularly the opening sentence to this one, I confess to be ignorant of the lyrics until I started writing this commentary. I was looking for a way to honor the Stones drummer, Charlie Watts, who passed away last Aug. 24, when I saw a crawler on the television announcing the Stones had dropped the song. That irritated me.

I looked up the lyrics, becoming somewhat stunned when I read the opening stanza. It did mention slavery and beatings in kind of a belligerent way. But I didn’t jump to conclusions.

Given Richards and co-writer Mick Jaggar were both 27 at the time they wrote the song, and were very heavily saturated in sex, drugs, and rock ‘n roll at the close of the turbulent ‘60s, I find it a stretch the song was written to highlight the horrors of slavery, as Richards defends it now. Call me suspicious (again) but, I don’t think any Stones’ members was concerned with anything but their personal gratification at the time.

As I continued to read the rest of the lyrics, it occurred to me the song wasn’t about slavery but more of Jaggar’s then-infatuation with a young Black lady, of which (he) produced a child. This was the reaction I first had to the song when I heard it back in the ‘70s, and am now surer of it having read the lyrics.

The opening stanza seems to be an act of attention-grabbing by juvenile rockers, trying to climb past the Beatles on their way to the top of the rock-and-roll heap. Now, all these years — and dollars — later, the Stones simply don’t want to make waves. Richards does say he hopes to “resurrect the babe in her glory somewhere …”

I mention this, not only because I’m a rock music junkie, but to point out how hypocritical wokeness has become. It was not enough that the woke loons removed iconic statues of Robert E. Lee, who was much more than just a Confederate General in American history. Or Lewis & Clark as I pointed out before.

Wokeness toppled statues of great Americans like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and even the Black Abolitionist Frederick Douglas, banishing them to warehouses, not to be seen again until common sense returns, or they sell them to me. They are even now going after Thomas Jefferson, the man that wrote our Constitution, arguably the greatest document in human history.

Released from Pandora’s box, wokeness marches like a Sherman Scorched Earth policy, now going after songs, except for rap — it’s off-limits, for all the wrong reasons. And Stones members weakly comply when it’s to their benefit financially. The Stones had the last laugh though, having made a ton of money off that song.

Since this started out to be about the late Charlie Watts — there is an amusing anecdote to end with. In a drunken fit in the mid-’80s, Jaggar supposedly called Charlie’s hotel room, waking him and insolently bellowing, “Where’s my drummer?”

The story goes that the dapper Charlie got up, shaved, showered, put on a suit, tie and shined shoes, then dutifully made his way to Mick’s room. When Mick opened the door, without a word, Charlie punched him on his snotlocker. Stepping over a now prone Jaggar, Charlie harumphed, “Don’t ever call me YOUR drummer again.”