Voice of the People: We can work together to rid the world of Alzheimer's

Nearly everyone is likely to be familiar with Alzheimer’s disease because of its skyrocketing prevalence.

Currently, more than 6 million Americans are living with the disease and 11 million provide care for them. As these numbers continue to rise, I want to do my part to help end this dreadful disease because it’s personal to me.

In working with my Congresswoman, Robin Kelly, I know we can accomplish policy victories that will better support people affected by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

One issue I am passionate about is the need to establish a model of care that will enable families and caregivers to more seamlessly navigate health care and social support systems, obtaining more timely access to care. Additionally, as we work to make significant strides in research, we must engage diverse populations in clinical trials so everyone can benefit from Alzheimer’s science as it comes down the pipeline.

While we continue to search for an effective prevention or treatment, the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act and the Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Act can help people now with these issues.

I ask that you join me in rallying Kelly to support these two legislative initiatives. Congress must continue to make this disease a priority so one day we can celebrate a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia!

<strong>Emily Dockery</strong>

<strong>Essex</strong>