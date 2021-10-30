VEERAPANENI: Taking responsibility for the most vulnerable

I was honored to be interviewed for a recent Journal piece regarding vaccination against COVID-19, and I wanted to further clarify a few points attributed to me in the article.

As a physician who practices medical oncology and hematology, I work in a field which takes on the responsibility for those who are the most vulnerable and immunocompromised, and it is necessary that we ensure they are protected. As health care workers, we should be vaccinated against COVID-19, just like we should be vaccinated annually against influenza.

I believe we have a moral and ethical obligation to get vaccinated to ensure safe care for those who entrust their lives to us.

I was amongst the first health care workers who received my vaccination when it was offered to us by my hospital. I jumped at that opportunity and completed my Pfizer vaccination series in early January, and I received my booster injection earlier this month.

My family members are all completely vaccinated: my husband, our 15-year-old daughter, my parents, my in-laws. The only one waiting to receive her vaccination series is our 11-year-old daughter.

Those who know me, especially my patients, understand that I place emphasis on several things: Words matter and we should listen carefully. We should respectfully address concerns expressed by others about vaccination against COVID-19 but also take time to explain why vaccination for patients and their family members is important, especially when they are vulnerable and immunocompromised.

We need to help others understand the life-threatening nature of this infectious disease and the protection offered by vaccines, which are safe.

Taking the time to have these important conversations is important to ensure others’ well-being.

We may have differing opinions at the beginning, and even at the end, of the conversation but communication exchanged is always with respect and acknowledgment of what the other side has to say.

We see breakthroughs in oncology therapeutics every year as the result of ground-breaking research and systematic investigation. I trust the recommendations of infectious disease, pulmonary/critical care, ER physicians and other medical experts who battle this disease every day.

I am grateful to see the advances made in medical care for patients who are sick from COVID-19 and the development of vaccinations against this disease in the midst of this pandemic.

Our oncology patients move forward from day to day with strength I am amazed by, focused on the goals and hopes of attaining progress and optimal quality of life as they receive cancer treatment.

With strength and unity, our community, alongside our physicians and other health care workers, can continue to help them achieve these important things.