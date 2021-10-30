MAREK: Where have all the workers gone

No matter what business you drive by, there is a sign begging for employees. Sure, for many years the back doors of semi-trailers announced jobs for drivers. I read once that one of the biggest reasons that people cannot get a job as a truck driver is that they cannot pass the drug screening. Of course, many drives involve long trips and overnights away from home.

The cause for the many ships harbored offshore in our many ports is said to be in part a lack of transport once the ships are off-loaded. But is that the only reason? When you look at the construction over the years along I-57, the plethora of storage facilities would seem to indicate that we have the room once the cargo is off the ship. And what happened to the freight trains?

The other area that cries for employees is the food industry. Every McDonald’s begs for workers and announces the pay-per-hour on the signs. Even though many fast-food places have drive-thru only, the wait seems to get longer and longer. Where are these people who used to serve not only the drive-thru, but the inside customers as well?

Restaurants have limited the number of customers in many facilities, once again blaming the reduction in capacity on the lack of servers. Lack of bartenders, waiters and waitresses is killing many restaurants to the point that many are forced to close. One might think that the pandemic is the cause of limited customers, but it would seem that the general public is now ready to eat out and experience pleasures again. So why we are in short supply here?

I am not a trucker, but I, along with many in their early years trying to get enough money for college, was a waiter. I laugh that the best tippers are those who served the tables in their past. So what happened to these longtime servers of the eating public?

Many restaurant and fast-food servers worked incredible hours. Life at home was limited as many women worked these jobs, as well as being a wife and mother. Then they were laid off as the pandemic shuttered place after place. For the first time in years, these workers were home. They realized how much time they had spent away from their families. Now they were with their loved ones. The stress of daily life eased except for a missing paycheck. They had time to become teachers of their own children via in-home school.

With this extra time, these workers realized how much they had lost for minimum wages. There was time to job-search on the internet or even newspapers. Other industries were looking for workers as the threat of the pandemic seemed to ease. Here they found job offers with fewer hours, less stress, and equal, if not more pay.

In the middle of reports of worker shortage, restaurant owners are desperate to return to a more normal business life. But these laid-off employees are not coming back. They have decided for several reasons that they have had enough of that prior life. Some realized that a two-income family could survive for a while with one employed. Others had landed jobs in totally different industries and often for more money.

Wages are only part of the problem. For some, this “free time” gave them an opportunity to reprioritize their careers. They found that they had settled into a lifestyle that was not the most rewarding. For some who still worked part time during the pandemic, they found that tipping went south as the people dining out weren’t as kind and most weren’t tipping as usual. In those areas of employment that do not receive tips, the constant strain of job like a Starbucks barista with little rest and on one’s feet for hours at a time, wore and stressed these workers out.

Many employees felt that their health had not been a priority either. COVID-19 cases were sweeping through the industry. Many found a complete lack of sanitizing being required by the owners. Even when employees tested positive they were required to work around people with possible infection.

Low pay and job insecurity were staved off with unemployment benefits, sometimes in amounts greater than what that worker had been bringing home before. Why not stay home and have more income?

So what is the answer to get staff to return to the food industry? There needs to be a pay scale higher than the minimum wage. Perhaps it is time for these workers to become full-time employees who then can get some type of health care coverage. Owners also need to protect their workers when the “valued customer” becomes nasty. These employees want their employers to support them more fully so that they can give back their best. No doubt, a termination of unemployment benefits has put pressure on many to return to work regardless of how bad the conditions may be.

So be kind and tip when you are out there. We want the old ways back even if it requires a raise in the prices to treat these workers fairly.