EDITORIAL: Know the signs of domestic violence

By Daily Journal Editorial Board

Domestic violence is a problem in Kankakee County.

Sheriff Mike Downey says that from October 2019 to October 2020, domestic trouble was the largest type of case report made in the county with 252 reports. Domestic battery had 91 reports.

That’s just 22 shy of one report of domestic violence each and every day of the year. And since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harbor House has served 567 adult survivors of domestic violence and 130 youth survivors.

Clearly, we have a problem. And it’s a problem that has been exacerbated by pandemic-induced isolation.

So, today, as the sun sets on Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we want to offer some warning signs that someone is in an abusive relationship, whether it be physical, emotional or sexual:

• Seem afraid or anxious to please their partner

• Go along with everything their partner says and does

• Check in often with their partner to report where they are and what they’re doing

• Receive frequent, harassing phone calls from their partner

• Talk about their partner’s temper, jealousy or possessiveness

• Have frequent injuries, with the excuse of “accidents”

• Frequently miss work, school or social occasions, without explanation

• Be restricted from seeing family and friends

• Rarely go out in public without their partner

• Have limited access to money, credit cards or the car

• Have very low self-esteem, even if they used to be confident

• Show major personality changes (For example, an outgoing person becomes withdrawn)

If you read this list and see someone you love in it, let them know you are there for them.

If you read that list and see yourself in it, there is help available. You can call Harbor House at 815-932-5800 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY for the Deaf 1-800-787-3224.

“At any given moment you have the power to say this is not how the story is going to end.”

Christine Mason Miller