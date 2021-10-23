Voice of the People: Standing against IRS plan for several reasons

I am sending this letter in protest of President Biden’s proposal to Congress giving the IRS more power to have the banks submit more information regarding individuals’ bank accounts.

Under this proposal, the banks would be required to submit a yearly report of certain individual account holders’ deposits and withdrawals. Adoption of this proposal would require banks to submit an annual report to the IRS on any account with deposits or withdrawals in excess of $600.

This proposal is an effort to raise revenue by finding amounts in unpaid taxes. I wish to state that the amounts of the deposits and withdrawals that would be reported annually to the IRS are currently being negotiated in Congress. However, this is proposal slated to be part of the $3.5 trillion spending bill.

I believe I stand with the majority of the American people in protest of this proposal for the following reasons: 1) It is an invasion of privacy; 2) The average American does not have a lot of money in their bank accounts; 3) The extreme wealthy would not have their money in an ordinary checking or savings account; and 4) It is an example of federal government overreach.

While I do agree with the idea that the wealthy should pay their fair share in order to fund our programs and help the American people, Congress should pass a law with regard to the wealthy putting their money overseas in an attempt to avoid paying taxes.

In closing, I urge everyone to get in touch with their senators and representatives and express their opinions regarding this matter.

<strong>Cynthia Vickery</strong>

<strong>St. Anne</strong>