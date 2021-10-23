Voice of the People: Public education should not be a free-for-all

Regarding Alan Webber’s total distortion of comments by AG Garland and candidate McAuliffe about schools in The Weekend’s Journal, quoting Mr. Garland’s memo: “While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views …”

The department takes these incidents seriously and is committed to using its authority and resources to discourage these threats, identify them when they occur, and prosecute them when appropriate.”

Nothing here opposing the rights of parents to involve themselves in addressing curriculum. Threats of violence and harassment or intimidation spilling over even to public officials’ families are not anybody’s right in America.

Similarly, Virginia gubernatorial candidate McAuliffe’s debate comment was “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” He did not say as Webber “absurdly” paraphrased “parents should have no role in directing the education of their children.” Public schools are governmental units under an elected board of education and run by trained certified educators. They are not free-for-alls for every Tom, Benito, or Natasha to come in and direct.

There are lawful avenues to address and petition governmental bodies. This does not mean that the loudest or most violent group of parents gets to take over and tell the schools what or what not to teach.

<strong>Stephen A. Harman</strong>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>