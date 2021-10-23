JACKSON: Council's move should be applauded

We find what we seek. Even in the abundance of truth to the contrary, if we want to find something, typically we can. Controversy, bias, injustice, any “ism” can be found if we want it bad enough.

I am seeking to find the racism in the decision by the City of Kankakee to approve a six-month moratorium on the licensing of future gaming cafes. By a two-vote margin, 7-5, there will no new gaming cafes in the city. A timeout has been called to study the potential impact of the proliferation of such businesses to the city.

Why would the city do this? Such an astute decision has to be rooted in racism. What else would make a government body want to do something as responsible as slowing down a process to learn more about an issue to prevent any potential harm? If nothing more, examples of good municipal stewardship are all a constituency could hope for.

Currently, the city has four gaming cafes. It could have 400. Besides increased revenue to the city coffers, what impact negative or positive would any increase in this type of business have on the city? What is the ideal number? Where should they be allowed to operate? What image best reflects our city? Should potential revenue be a motivator? Those are a few of the questions that may best be answered by time and study.

It is easy and quick to fault government when it reaches decisions that make no sense. However, we should be just as fair when leadership makes simple but sound decisions in the best interest of our future. This moratorium is one such instance where appreciation should be shown.

But racism? I cannot find any in this action. No decision has been made other than to study. How can a six-month breather be construed as racist? How do we parlay the current location of the four existing gaming establishments without any decision on the number and location of future-like businesses into being racist? Is there a direct and positive impact on the wards where the cafes are operating or does the revenue generated from licensing go into the city’s general fund?

The 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th wards have gaming cafes. It is safe to assume that the business owners made the decision where they wanted to operate. There is a direct effect on the location and operation costs of a business. Maybe in six months, there may be interest in putting a gaming café in any of the remaining three wards.

My question is why is the location of a gaming café that has a niche consumer base so important? Especially when some of the wards that do not have gaming cafes also do not have grocery stores or drug stores? Are gaming cafes that great a priority and benefit to the city’s black residents? Even greater than the lack of a convenience of a food outlet, medicine supply, or any other business that provides more than entertainment? Where is that outrage?

I am not opposed to gambling. Adults should have the right to legally do with their disposable income as they wish. But, if I chose to gamble, I could drive a couple of miles to do it just as I do now when I need to buy household supplies or get a prescription filled.

I’m still trying to find the racism angle in this decision. Anytime we learn that any level of government decides to think before taking any action should be applauded.

This decision should have been supported by all “7s” wards. Not marred by accusations of a manufactured agenda.