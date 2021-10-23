EDITORIAL: Juvenile violence problem won't fix itself

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe asked a question that’s been on the minds of many in recent weeks as there has been report after report of juvenile crimes.

“Where are the parents?” he asked of those gathered Wednesday morning at the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s “State of the County” event.

With fire in his voice, he continued. “Where are these parents when their kids are out until 2 or 3 in the morning? When kids are out shooting up the community? Parents have the ability to prevent this. They are not taking their jobs seriously. It’s my opinion that many of these parents are actually empowering kids doing this.”

It was barely 7:30 in the morning and Rowe was dropping bombs. You would think we wouldn’t be surprised as he’s never been one to walk away from a fight, especially when children are involved.

We think he’s asking the right questions. So many of the recent crimes — violent crimes, mind you — plaguing our community are being committed by juveniles. Just last week we reported on a drive-by shooting in which teenagers were shooting at teenagers.

Teenagers shooting at teenagers has become all too common of a refrain. Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater told our readers that the drive-by shooting was part of an ongoing feud between a group of boys who have been involved in other shootings over the past three months.

Now, this week, Rowe tells us that much of the recent criminal activity can be traced back to a group of young residents — a group of fewer than 15. So many have felt unsafe because of the actions of just 15 people. Fifteen.

Kankakee, do the math. The law-abiding citizens of this city far outnumber that group. You have power in numbers, especially if you stand together.

You have the power to demand more of those who don’t accept their responsibilities as parents. You have the power to point a finger at those who enable the youth committing these crimes — or worse yet empowering them, as Rowe alleges.

You have the power to speak up. In silence, nothing will change. In fact, we argue, it will get worse.

"At the end of the day, the most overwhelming key to a child's success is the positive involvement of parents."

Jane D. Hull