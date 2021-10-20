Voice of the People: Voter expresses support for Lombardi's plan

I am writing in support of congressional candidate Jack Lombardi’s Republican Unity plan. He gets it that we need to keep this seat in Republican hands and that after the primary, the GOP needs to unite.

I am afraid Adam Kinzinger’s hatred of former President Donald Trump will keep clouding his judgment, so he won’t sign the pledge. If he refuses to sign the pledge, I think we all have our answer on his loyalties. It is not to us but to political ambitions and a vendetta.

I like Lombardi’s style. He has my vote in the primary and general elections.

Heather Falkenthal

Manhattan