Voice of the People: Priorities are misplaced across the board

After reading Alan Webber's column, published Oct. 16, 2021, in the Daily Journal, I believe the domestic terrorists are those "in office."

When parents question what's being taught in schools and are possibly being labeled as "domestic terrorists" by the FBI, something is wrong.

Also, the mayor of Chicago seems more concerned about "pushing" the vaccine on police, rather than dealing with the thousands of crimes and violence in her city. Last year, there were about [500] murder victims in Chicago, and this year, they expect a 3 percent increase. I would think the police are more afraid of being shot than of COVID.

Per the New York Post: More children have been the victims of gun violence in Chicago this year than have died of COVID-19 across the "entire country," according to police and the Centers for Disease Control and Protection.

P.S. After five years, Kim Foxx is still Chicago's state's attorney, and nothing has improved. Stop the revolving door for criminals; it's wrong!

Linda Longtin

St. Anne