Voice of the People: Biden administration is the problem

In reply to a letter from Stephen Harman, of Kankakee, in the Oct. 6 edition of the Voice of the People, entitled “Dems not the culprit in open border myth,” I would like to say that, since President Joe Biden is in charge of this country, it certainly is his problem. On Day 1 of his administration, he revoked policies former President Donald Trump had in place in Mexico to help stem the flow of illegal aliens into our country.

These were policies President Trump had negotiated with the president of Mexico to help stop the illegals from entering and also to keep aliens in Mexico until their hearings in the United States. President Biden also stopped the progress that had been made on the border wall. Now, all the materials that already have been paid for are just sitting at the border, rusting away. These are the things that have encouraged the unbelievable surge we now are seeing at the border.

It is mind-boggling to me the president himself never even has shown up at the border to see what a horrible mess he has created. Mr. Harman is right about one thing. It is the right that is doing all the talking about open borders because the left won’t even report on it.

A couple more unrelated things before I wrap up. Concerning the $5 trillion spending bill the Biden administration wants to pass, do the people of this country really want to pass that kind of debt onto our children and grandchildren? We are now in a state of inflation. Economists are saying it is costing the average family $175 more per month now for their goods and services. Think what another $5 trillion in debt will do to inflation. And taxing the so-called rich only will drive prices up for the consumers because companies will pass that tax onto us.

Included in the $5 trillion bill are monies to hire extra IRS agents, who will be given the authority to snoop into anyone’s bank account containing $600 or more. They will know every transaction you make, deposits and withdrawals. This is clearly an invasion of privacy. But, no money is allotted to help the border agents deal with the mess at the border and more are on the way, bringing drugs, crime and more COVID into our country.

Finally, no one even knows what the first $1.5 trillion was spent on. Small businesses were supposed to get financial help to keep them open. One such place is an art gallery that employs two people. They applied for assistance and were granted $110,0000. That was until Hunter Biden signed a contract with them to sell his artwork. Then, the price went up to $580,000 of taxpayer money for a two-person business to promote art of the president’s son. Don’t know but sounds kind of fishy to me.

<strong>Vicky Petersen</strong>

<strong>Ashkum</strong>