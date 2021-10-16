WEBBER: Salt of the Earth

Recently, I was requested to compose a letter of recommendation for a young man who has an impending “appointment” with the authorities. Having my own authority issues, no inquiry was made into what this young man’s indiscretions might have been. My assignment was to attest to his attributes since the time we met.

A point I made about this individual, besides an infectious smile, was my respect at how he has continued working for the same employer for quite some time, including throughout the pandemic. He is undoubtedly making modest wages. He could have stayed home like so many others across the country to collect government benefits — sort of like Joe Biden does.

While writing, it occurred to me how many other people have remained employed, when they too could have simply stayed home subsisting off government generosity. (Perhaps I shouldn’t call it “generosity” as the government does not produce anything — they only take from others to hand out as they see fit.)

Until the government ended the $300 per week program in September, the typical unemployed person was being issued on average $618 per week, or $32,000 per year, when regular unemployment benefits were combined. This amounts to $15.45 per hour. In reality, that number is much higher because many receive other government assistance, and they do not have to pay travel expenses for work, child-care, fast food lunches, work clothes, etc.

When consideration is given to the myriad of people that kept working throughout the pandemic, at jobs more than likely paying less than $15.45 per hour, their resolve for remaining on the job is quite remarkable. The pandemic has reminded us we need those folks, and there are people that actually understand and appreciate the importance of having a job. They deserve our utmost respect and appreciation. They have mine.

The Rolling Stones had a great song to describe these types of people, called “Salt of the Earth.” Mick Jagger croons:

“Let’s drink to the hard-working people

Let’s drink to the salt of the earth.”

Speaking of “Salt of the Earth” people, a doff of the chapeau to those parents standing up to school boards across the nation, battling against masks and critical race theory. Booyah!

Contrary to what the government says, it’s both a right and a responsibility for parents to know what their child is being taught. It’s their right to change it, too, if a consensus agrees.

There is some great “salt of the earth” school board members, particularly in smaller districts. Sadly, their hands are tied because there is a brackish nasty group that want nothing more than to obstinately strongarm their perverse beliefs on children and their parents. They have no business looking down their noses at parents.

In a recent Virginia gubernatorial debate, candidate, Terry McAuliffe absurdly stated parents should have no role in directing the education of their children. This came about due to a question about allowing trans-gender material to be found in school libraries, and if parents had the right to remove such material — McAuliffe believes parents do not. People like McAuliffe need to be tossed out of government on their ear.

Recently, the National School Boards Association contemptibly requested the Biden administration investigate and label anti-CRT parents as “domestic terrorists.” The letter was 2,145 words long. Evidently, they feel threatened because parents have the audacity to push back against the ridiculous agendas being forced at children.

Ludicrously, Attorney General Merrick Garland requested the FBI treat upset parents as domestic terrorists for their anti-CRT sentiments. By the way, it happens Garland’s son-in-law sells, among other school resources, instructive material on CRT (renamed “equity”) through webinars and workshops. Garland’s resignation should be demanded. Fact-checkers should stop manipulating the truth.

So, according to the FBI, the people who rioted and slashed cities during the summer of 2020 are not considered domestic terrorists. Black Lives Matter is not listed as a domestic terrorist, nor is ANTIFA. But an upset mom at a school board meeting might be a domestic terrorist. Our current government has turned common sense upside down on its head.

If we’re going to drink to the salt of the earth, then I’d buy drinks all night for Quisha King from Florida. During a recent conference of the Family Research Council, she grabbed the mic to deliver oration on Fighting Indoctrination on a National Scale. She called for a “mass exodus” from the public school system. She stated school officials have left parents no other choice for fighting liberal ideas. Bravo!

Our education system, particularly the colleges and universities, have indoctrinated a whole generation of children into acceptance of liberalism. A full 49% of college students believe the country should try socialism. That’s an offensive indictment against our academic system, particularly when you consider the hundreds of thousands of soldiers who gave their lives to keep this country free of tyranny.

To the parents of school-aged children, continue to take back your child’s education. Get involved in your school boards. Sway older children away from liberal universities and professors, as there are conservative colleges.

Recall VP Kamala Harris promoted bail to a fund for rioters in Minneapolis. We can do that, too.