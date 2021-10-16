Voice of the People: Freedom comes with personal responsibility to others

The Kankakee Board of Health, in light of its recent vote to not require health department employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, is misnamed.

A more appropriate name would be the Department of Disease Indifference. The fact that there are physicians on that board compounds the egregious nature of their indifference for the health of the community they are supposed to serve.

If Kankakee County were a state, its COVID vaccination percentage would place it near the bottom, yet members of the Board of Health chose to demonstrate an appalling disregard for the danger posed by that circumstance.

Their audacious decision exposes the reason for our county’s dismal performance in controlling this pandemic.

With a proven, highly effective vaccine available (several in fact), there are no reasonable excuses for such a failure. We seem to have forgotten that personal freedom entails a corresponding personal responsibility for our fellow humans.

<strong>Al Matheis</strong>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>