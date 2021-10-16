MAREK: Are lawyers supposed to be more truthful?

According to a recently released book, “I Alone Can Fix It,” on Nov. 3, 2020, as election results rolled in, President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, announced that he needed to discuss something with the president. Even before the Michigan results were in, he told the staff that his plan was to say Trump won. He said to proclaim the same with the Pennsylvania vote even before it was completely counted. House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, reportedly said, “We can’t do that.”

Of course they couldn’t. How could a lawyer suggest such a thing? But that is exactly what happened. Lawyers are bound by their oath to tell the truth. Of course, there are times that the lawyer cannot respond at all. A lawyer-client relationship may require silence, but never lying. Trump is not a lawyer. He can pretty much say what he wants, truth or not. Giuliani, however, was a licensed attorney. He does not have the right to say such a thing unless he can back it up, which, of course, he never could.

Giuliani had claimed some incredible things such as heavyweight champion Joe Frazier, although dead, had voted along with 30,000 other dead people. He claimed that the Dominion voting machines were manipulated to miscount the votes in Georgia. There were many more untrue and outrageous statements that were never capable of being proven. In June 2021, a New York court agreed that his statements were lies and took an unusual step by issuing an interim suspension of Giuliani’s law license and his right to practice law for making these blatant misstatements. While given the opportunity to prove the truthfulness of his assertions, he never did.

Although unusual, this situation was not unprecedented. In a 1991 federal case entitled Gentile v. State Bar of Nevada, the court recognized that “speech by an attorney is subject to greater regulation than speech by others.” Lawyers have a professional and ethical responsibility to speak the truth.

So Trump’s unfounded statements are permissible while Giuliani’s are not, and Giuliani paid the price. Those who watched him on TV probably could argue that he was deranged and really did not know what he was saying. But he stated these lies over and over. The federal government acted.

We lawyers have lost so much prestige since I started to practice law in 1970. It was totally unethical to advertise at all until the mid-1970s, when a Supreme Court case declared that to prohibit a lawyer from advertising was a limitation of his or her free speech. And the race was on. Unfortunately, with it came a loss of professional respect.

Now our telephone directories and the internet are filled with ads from various lawyers. But are their statements subject to the same test as Mr. Giuliani’s? If the lawyer says he is the best, then it can be argued that it is merely his opinion and he is entitled to state that opinion. If he says, however, that he has won cases for millions of dollars, a different standard arises. If he did not so win, he can be punished by his state bar ethics association, which could include everything from censure to disbarment.

I read two weeks ago that the Supreme Court of Illinois disbarred six lawyers and suspended 19 others this year alone. The number of punishments inflicted by the Supreme Court on lawyers has steadily increased over time. Sure, there are more lawyers now than ever, but it would seem that the prestige and honor associated with the profession have slipped away in a recognizable way.

I have read and heard numerous lawyer jokes, as have many of my readers. Truly, some are quite funny, but some cut the profession to the bone. But when you see a lawyer advertise that “all phone calls will be promptly returned,” it certainly indicates that many lawyers don’t do so. Lincoln was said to never leave his law office until he had at least tried to contact everyone who had tried to see him that day. Perhaps we lawyers need to return to the past of truthful, caring counsel.

I had the privilege of being asked to be a member of the American Trial Lawyers Association in 1993, a national organization that selects only trial attorneys who have a large number of jury trials and an impeccable reputation. Each candidate is screened before being asked to join. I accepted their invitation.

Much of the above information was gleaned from an article in their magazine, written by Bob Byman, its editor. He started his article with the proposition that the law is obtuse, impenetrable, and impossible to understand. We lawyers have spent years trying to explain the more convoluted laws to our clients. I seriously do not believe, however, that Mr. Giuliani was trying to make our laws more understandable to our then president. Then again, I don’t believe Mr. Trump was looking for the truth in the first place.