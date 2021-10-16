JACKSON: Kids should never have reason to arm themselves

No child should ever have to resort to gun violence to protect themselves from bullying. Especially in an environment where a degree of safety is expected. A school is such a place.

If it is true that the shooter at an Arlington, Texas, high school earlier this month was driven to defend himself from being bullied by his peers, there is much shame and responsibility to go around. If this kid had sought help and that help went unrendered, there are accomplices to his nearly fatal deed. This was preventable.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was a student at Timberview High School. He was involved in a physical altercation with at least one other student inside a classroom. At some point, Simpkins pulled a handgun and began shooting. Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He fled but later turned himself in and was arrested. The gun was recovered. It has been reported that the student had been targeted for bullying because of his socio-economic status.

According to any school safety policy, a weapon should never be brought to school. But according to self-preservation, especially after all other bullying prevention efforts were ignored or exhausted, policy be damned. When those responsible for your safety won’t or can’t protect you, instinct will.

If a child goes home frustrated because he or she cannot understand the Pythagorean Theorem or cannot conjugate a verb, those are not life-altering events. However, if a child goes home daily after being bullied and traumatized, it can take a lifetime or even a death toll.

We expect our public school system to educate our future generations. The primary goal of schools is to teach patriotism. Secondary goals are to educate students to a level that they can hopefully have unlimited success. Or at least function productively. Two decades ago, the federal government established a new objective for the nation’s public school system. The intent of the “No Child Left Behind Act of 2001” was to close student achievement gaps. Under this mandate, all public school children would receive equal, fair and significant opportunities. The NCLB law hoped to address unacceptable falling standards in our country’s public education system. The initiative was controversial. The results are debatable. It was replaced in 2015.

While improvement is always the goal, the United States is still ranked No. 1 in the world in best educational systems.

We should also expect our schools to protect our children while in school custody. Schools are entrusted with the care of children for a greater part of their formative years. Schools do a good job of molding and expanding young minds. It does not always achieve those same standards when it comes to protecting those young bodies.

We need to have a school safety mandate. When more than one out of every five students report being bullied at some point in school, that should be unacceptable.

A No Child Left Unsafe initiative is long overdue. A measure that must go beyond establishing more policy that requires no accountability. An effort that does more than throw money at a problem without measurable outcomes.

Even if this Texas kid or any student was being bullied, taking matters into his own hands and doing it violently is never acceptable. However, it is sometimes understandable. What is not acceptable or understandable is how all those adults responsible for preventing this type of result refused to do their due diligence. Their failure put several lives at risk.

If we don’t want students taking weapons to school, we have to take away their reason for needing a weapon at school. Merely putting it on Page 3 of the school handbook won’t do it.