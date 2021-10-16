EDITORIAL: Virtual public meetings should be the exception, not the rule

Every city council or school board has issues large and small that impact the lives of the people it serves.

Even matters that may seem trivial are important to someone. It is the duty of public officials on public bodies to give every matter serious consideration. And it is the duty of citizens to whom those matters are important to provide input.

Those duties are most effectively carried out in person, during in-person interactions.

Meetings of city councils, school boards and other public bodies are opportunities for community residents to voice their opinions, and for public officials to hear them. Those meetings, many times held in a room full of people with passionate and sometimes opposing viewpoints, are fundamental and vital processes that play out in all Illinois communities.

The impact of those vital interactions has been diminished since the pandemic forced many public meetings to be held virtually. Now, there is a bill in the Illinois Senate that would give government entities the power to conduct any meeting electronically, not in person, for any reason. The bill is a threat to our democracy, and must not become law.

Senate Bill 482 was introduced in February by Sen. Christina Castro, D-Elgin. It did not make it out of committee during the regular session, but it could be considered when the Legislature begins its fall veto session Oct. 19. The legislation is a top agenda item for the Illinois Municipal League.

The bill would amend the Open Meetings Act by modifying requirements by which an open or closed meeting may be conducted by audio or video conference without the physical presence of a quorum of the members.

The bill’s proponents believe virtual meetings are more efficient and transparent than those held in person. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Anyone who has attended a virtual meeting or family gathering during the past 18 months — who hasn’t?! — knows that discussions are shorter and ultimately less effective when they are not held in person, face to face. Dialogue simply isn’t as meaningful when we’re all in different rooms.

As society returns to normal, so, too, should public meetings. The rule must be for in-person proceedings. We wholly support the continuation of efforts to record and disseminate videos of public meetings. This will include more people in the process and keep government doors more open. But, to be clear, this would be a recording of a meeting that happened in person with the public fully able to attend. Fully virtual meetings should be an exception, only when participants’ health and safety are at risk.

Senate Bill 482 must be rejected.